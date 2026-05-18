Omaha Clinches Series Win with 6-3 Victory over Toledo

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Brett Squires had 3 extra-base hits to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers (21-23) to a 6-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (22-23) Sunday afternoon. Squires had a home run and 2 doubles in the contest while Omaha's bullpen fired 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball en route to the victory.

The Mud Hens opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly off Omaha starter Henry Williams in the top of the 1st inning to go up 1-0.

The Storm Chasers responded with back-to-back 2-out RBI doubles in the bottom of the 1st inning courtesy of Luca Tresh and Squires to put Omaha ahead 2-1.

Tomás Nido led off the top of the 2nd inning with a solo home run for the Mud Hens to tie the game 2-2, but Williams worked a scoreless 3rd inning to keep it even.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Tyler Tolbert scored on a double play, then Squires hit a 457-foot 2-run home run to extend Omaha's lead to 5-2, the 3rd-further hit home run in Werner Park's Statcast era (since 2023).

The Mud Hens answered with another leadoff home run off Williams in the top of the 4th inning to cut their deficit to 5-3, but the Storm Chasers turned to Ben Sears out of the bullpen with one out and he sat down both batters he saw in the 4th.

Sears then fired back-to-back scoreless frames in the 5th and 6th innings, retiring his first 7 batters between the 4th and 6th, and Omaha added to its lead in the bottom of the 6th inning with an RBI double from Gavin Cross that sent home Squires to bring the Storm Chasers' lead to 6-3.

Beck Way navigated a leadoff walk for a scoreless 7th inning, then Eli Morgan pitched two outs in the 8th inning and Jose Cuas finished it off without allowing a run.

The Storm Chasers called upon Mason Black to take over for Cuas to open the 9th inning and he finished the affair with a perfect frame for his 3rd save of the year.

Omaha has an off-day Monday as the team travels to St. Paul where the Storm Chasers will play the Saints for a 6-game series starting Tuesday. First pitch is set for 11:07 A.M. CT and Omaha has Ryan Ramsey scheduled to start.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.