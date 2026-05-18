Omaha Clinches Series Win with 6-3 Victory over Toledo
Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - Brett Squires had 3 extra-base hits to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers (21-23) to a 6-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (22-23) Sunday afternoon. Squires had a home run and 2 doubles in the contest while Omaha's bullpen fired 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball en route to the victory.
The Mud Hens opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly off Omaha starter Henry Williams in the top of the 1st inning to go up 1-0.
The Storm Chasers responded with back-to-back 2-out RBI doubles in the bottom of the 1st inning courtesy of Luca Tresh and Squires to put Omaha ahead 2-1.
Tomás Nido led off the top of the 2nd inning with a solo home run for the Mud Hens to tie the game 2-2, but Williams worked a scoreless 3rd inning to keep it even.
In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Tyler Tolbert scored on a double play, then Squires hit a 457-foot 2-run home run to extend Omaha's lead to 5-2, the 3rd-further hit home run in Werner Park's Statcast era (since 2023).
The Mud Hens answered with another leadoff home run off Williams in the top of the 4th inning to cut their deficit to 5-3, but the Storm Chasers turned to Ben Sears out of the bullpen with one out and he sat down both batters he saw in the 4th.
Sears then fired back-to-back scoreless frames in the 5th and 6th innings, retiring his first 7 batters between the 4th and 6th, and Omaha added to its lead in the bottom of the 6th inning with an RBI double from Gavin Cross that sent home Squires to bring the Storm Chasers' lead to 6-3.
Beck Way navigated a leadoff walk for a scoreless 7th inning, then Eli Morgan pitched two outs in the 8th inning and Jose Cuas finished it off without allowing a run.
The Storm Chasers called upon Mason Black to take over for Cuas to open the 9th inning and he finished the affair with a perfect frame for his 3rd save of the year.
Omaha has an off-day Monday as the team travels to St. Paul where the Storm Chasers will play the Saints for a 6-game series starting Tuesday. First pitch is set for 11:07 A.M. CT and Omaha has Ryan Ramsey scheduled to start.
International League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Bulls Battle Back for Series Win - Durham Bulls
- Clippers Break Even against Iowa and St. Paul - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Strike Fast, Fall Late in 7-6 Series Finale Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Omaha Clinches Series Win with 6-3 Victory over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Fail to Get Big Hit for Second Straight Day, Lose 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Split Doubleheader with Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Fall to Storm Chasers in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Walk off Iowa to Secure Series Sweep: May 17 Postgame Notes - Nashville Sounds
- Alderman, Olmstead Lead Jacksonville to Series Win in Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Scranton's Sixth-Inning Rally Too Much to Overcome in Sunday Loss - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Drop Series for First Time in 2026 Season to Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Split Twin Bill with Indians - Louisville Bats
- Tides, Knights Split Series in Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Charlotte Steamrolls Norfolk in Sunday Series Finale - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Take Series Finale vs. Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nashville Walks off Iowa 4-3, I-Cubs Drop Seventh in a Ro - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Blanked by Worcester Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Chaparro, Pinckney Combine for Three RBI in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Blank Bisons on Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Shut out by Red Wings in Series Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- May 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Play Ball Weekend Free Clinic Returns Saturday, June 6 - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo Bisons Discounted Family Packs for Star Wars, Fathers Day - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 17 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Omaha Clinches Series Win with 6-3 Victory over Toledo
- Storm Chasers Beat Mud Hens, 11-3, in Rain-Shortened Game
- Chasers Community Nights Kick off Sunday, May 17 at Werner Park
- Mud Hens Take Down Storm Chasers, 3-2
- Storm Chasers, First Alert 6 WOWT Announce New Television Partnership