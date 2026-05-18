Clippers Break Even against Iowa and St. Paul

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE ROAD TRIP RECAP - The Columbus Clippers completed their longest scheduled road trip of the 2026 season on Sunday, ultimately earning a split of both six-game series played in Iowa and St. Paul. Andy Tracy's club returns to Columbus after going 6-6 on the trip, sporting an overall record this year of 23-22.

Tue. May 5 - Clippers 9, Cubs 6

Columbus opened the road trip strong with a 9-6 victory in the first game in Des Moines. Juan Brito led the way for the Clippers with two hits including a double and three RBI.

Thu. May 7 - Clippers 4, Cubs 2

The Clippers got two solo home runs in the 8th inning to break a 2-2 tie and pick up their second win of the trip. First was Cooper Ingle, giving Columbus the lead with his fifth blast of the season. Then Angel Genao hit his first career Triple-A home run to provide some insurance.

Sun. May 10 - Clippers 9, Cubs 4

It was a breakout day for Kahlil Watson, who crushed two homers and drove in six runs to help the Clippers finish off the week in Iowa with a victory. Columbus banged out 16 hits on the afternoon.

Wed. May 13 - Clippers 8, Saints 3

Columbus scored eight runs between the 6th and 8th innings, taking the lead when Watson slapped a two-run double to left field in the 7th. Trenton Denholm earned the win with 3.1 scoreless frames of relief work.

Sat. May 16 - Clippers 11, Saints 7

Columbus scored in six of the nine innings against St. Paul, with home runs along the way by George Valera, Ingle and Genao.

Sun. May 17 - Clippers 3, Saints 2

Columbus made it back-to-back wins to close out the road trip, defeating St. Paul in the series finale in come-from-behind fashion. Trailing 2-1 entering the 8th, Ingle blasted a solo home run to tie the game, and Brito later scored the go-ahead tally on a balk.

The Clippers return home for a showdown with the Louisville Bats, top minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on May 19. It's just the beginning of a HUGE week of promotions that includes back-to-back business day specials, WWE Night, Star Wars Night, and Signature Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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