Clippers Treat Big Crowd to a Sunday Victory

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers closed out their homestand with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Toledo Mud Hens in front of 8,252 fans.

Reached for comment, Mekka Don said "Oh yes Columbus, it's time to ring your bell. It's not a secret, we showed and now we tell." Columbus and Toledo split the six-game set.

The Clippers had two men in scoring position with no outs in the 1st inning, but scored just once on a Nolan Jones groundout.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 5th, Kahlil Watson gave Columbus the lead with a RBI single.

Columbus extended the advantage an inning later when a Stuart Fairchild triple was followed by a RBI double from Kody Huff, making the score 3-1.

In the 7th, Juan Brito homered for the second time in as many days. This one was a solo shot off of Toledo's Drew Sommers.

BB= Brito Bombs #ClipShow pic.twitter.com/7Rx6wW1hoX - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 3, 2026

Toledo got it back to 4-3, but the Clippers put the game out of reach with an 8th inning rally. Huff delivered another RBI double, and then scurried home on a RBI single from Dayan Frias. Just like that, it was 6-3 ClipShow.

Right-hander Austin Peterson took the hill first Sunday and delivered 4.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out two. Jake Miller (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Codi Heuer earned his third save of the season when he shut the door on the Mud Hens in the 9th.

The series ends with both Columbus and Toledo sitting at 17-16 on the season.

The Clippers will depart for a two-week road trip through Iowa and St. Paul, then return home on May 19 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. It's just the beginning of a HUGE week of promotions that includes back-to-back business day specials, WWE Night, Star Wars Night, and Signature Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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