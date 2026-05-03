Etzel Leads Charge as Jacksonville Earns Series Win in Durham

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Matthew Etzel reached base five times and drove in four runs as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp cruised to a 9-2 victory on Sunday over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jacksonville (17-16) mounted a two-out rally in their first at-bats against Durham (11-22) opener Luis Guerrero (1-3). Heriberto Hernández reached on an error, Kemp Alderman singled and Andrew Pintar walked to load the bases. Etzel followed with a two-run single to open up the scoring.

Hernández and Alderman each singled with one out in the third to put runners on the corners. On a strikeout, Alderman stole second. Etzel brought in both runners with a double down the right field line, increasing the Jumbo Shrimp's advantage to 4-0.

The only offense for the Bulls came in the fifth. Logan Davidson led off with a walk. After a strikeout, he scored from first on Blake Sabol's double. Sabol advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a fielder's choice to shrink the deficit to 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered in the sixth. Etzel earned a leadoff walk and stole second. After a pair of outs, Jared Serna chopped an RBI double over the head of Durham third baseman Carlos Colmenarez to plate Etzel.

Jacksonville landed a haymaker in the eighth. Etzel singled with one out. After a strikeout, Brian Navarreto doubled before Serna walked to load the bases. Deyvison De Los Santos promptly cleared the bases with a three-run double to widen the gap to 8-2.

Alderman blasted a solo homer in the ninth to set the final margin at 9-2.

Ryan Gusto (3-2) earned the win by yielding only two runs on three hits in 6.0 innings. He struck out six and walked three. Zach McCambley pitched 3.0 shutout frames with four strikeouts to earn his first save.

Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch. LHP Braxton Garrett (0-1, 1.71 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.