Indians Defeat Memphis to Conclude the Series

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tyler Callihan went 4-for-5 and Wyatt Hendrie, Davis Wendzel and Alika Williams hit home runs to push the Indianapolis Indians past the Memphis Redbirds, 9-5, in the final game of the six-game series at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.

Callihan led off the first inning with a double to right field, his second consecutive game opening the contest with an extra base hit. Esmerlyn Valdez plated him with a double down the right field line for an early 1-0 lead. This was the third straight game where Indianapolis (12-21) struck first; Valdez's RBI double was Memphis' (22-11) Hancel Rincon's (L, 0-2) first run given up in AutoZone Park this season.

In the second inning, Valdez drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a 2-0 ball game. With two outs, Rafael Flores Jr. broke the contest open with a bases-clearing double, and later scored off a single from Williams to put the Indians up 6-0.

An RBI single from Bligh Madris put the Redbirds on the board in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and two men on, Hunter Barco struck out Bryan Torres to limit the damage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nelson Velázquez hit two-run home run to centerfield to cut Indianapolis' lead in half, 6-3. With no outs in the frame, Wilber Dotel (W, 2-2) came into the game for his first appearance since returning from Pittsburgh on April 28. Dotel quickly collected three outs, inducing a groundout for a double play and striking out Joshua Báez to end the inning.

Jimmy Crooks knocked another long ball over the centerfield fence for Memphis to make it 6-4 in the fifth. Hendrie responded with a home run of his own in the next inning - his first Triple-A home run - to keep the Indians ahead, 7-4.

Indianapolis sealed the win with insurance runs in the ninth inning, as Wendzel and Williams launched back-to-back home runs to extend their lead, 9-4. Blaze Jordan hit a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Michael Darrell-Hicks struck out Crooks to end the ball game. Memphis used seven pitchers in the contest but could not stifle the Indians' bats.

The Indians return to Victory Field to begin a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:35 PM ET. No starting pitchers have been named at this time.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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