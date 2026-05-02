Memphis Erupts for 16 Hits in 13-4 Triumph over Indians

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds amassed 16 hits and scored in all but two of their half innings at the plate as the Indianapolis Indians dropped the penultimate game of the six-game series at AutoZone Park on Saturday afternoon, 13-4.

Tyler Callihan led off the game with a home run for Indianapolis (11-21), but it was a short-lived lead for Indy. Memphis (22-10) plated three runs in the bottom of the first, aided by five consecutive hits. They added a run on Bryan Torres' home run in the second and two in the third via Matt Koperniak's triple.

Memphis' lead became comfortable when Jimmy Crooks clubbed a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Every member of the Redbirds' lineup recorded at least one hit, and five Memphis batters posted multi-hit days.

Quinn Mathews (W, 1-2) worked five innings and was handed the victory. Indy starter José Urquidy (L, 0-2) took the loss after he conceded nine runs before being removed in the fourth inning.

The Indians will look to salvage the series finale against Memphis on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park, first pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET. Neither team has named a starter for the finale.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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