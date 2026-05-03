Blalock, Bastidas Push Jacksonville Past Durham

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Bradley Blalock fanned a career-high 12 batters and Jesús Bastidas lashed three hits and drove in three on Saturday to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 7-3 win over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Blalock (1-2) gave up a two-out home run to Homer Bush Jr. in the first inning before retiring the next 15 batters. He struck out seven in a row at one point and finished with a career-high 12 punchouts - his first career double-digit strikeout game. He yielded just three runs on two hits with one walk in 6.0 innings.

Jacksonville (16-16) finally got on the board in the fourth. With one out, Ethan O'Donnell and Andrew Pintar each singled and Johnny Olmstead walked to load the bases against Durham (11-21) reliever Logan Workman (0-4). Bastidas then blooped a single to right, plating a pair. After a foul out, Bastidas stole second. Jacob Berry registered a two-run single to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-1.

Blalock's run of 15 consecutive batters retired came to an end with a two-out walk to Raynel Delgado in the sixth. Gavin Lux followed by blasting a two-run home run to pull the Bulls within one.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the seventh. A Kemp Alderman single, error and O'Donnell walk loaded the bases. After a 5-2-3 double play, Olmstead notched a two-run since and stole second. He scored on a Bastidas RBI base knock to set the final margin at 7-3.

Jacksonville bids for a series win in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. finale. RHP Ryan Gusto (2-2, 5.19 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Aaron Brooks (0-0, 12.27 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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