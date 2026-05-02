Tong Takes No-Hitter into 6th as Mets Fall to IronPigs Saturday

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - A late collapse spoiled a strong outing from Jonah Tong, as the Syracuse Mets fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 9-6, on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Lehigh Valley (17-15) struck first in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Otto Kemp, taking a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (17-14) wasted no time, responding in the bottom of the first. A.J. Ewing singled, Nick Morabito walked, Ryan Clifford hit an RBI single to tie the game, 1-1. Next, Eric Wagaman added a sacrifice fly and Christian Arroyo followed with an RBI single to give the Mets a 3-1 advantage.

In the second, Syracuse added a run when Jackson Cluff walked and later scored on an RBI single by Wagaman, stretching the lead to 4-1.

After a scoreless stretch, Syracuse built more cushion in the fifth inning. Arroyo walked and came home on a wild pitch, and later in the frame, Cluff brought in another run with a groundout to extend the lead to 6-1.

Lehigh Valley began to chip away in the seventh. After a pair of walks, Sergio Alcántara delivered a two-run single, and Christian Cairo followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-4.

The IronPigs continued their comeback in the eighth. A sacrifice fly by Robert Moore brought home a run, trimming the Syracuse lead to 6-5.

Lehigh Valley completed the rally in the ninth. With the bases loaded, a sacrifice fly tied the game, and a bases-loaded walk along with a pair of hit-by-pitches forced in three more runs, giving the IronPigs a 9-6 lead.

Syracuse was unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth, as Lehigh Valley secured the comeback victory and Seth Johnson earned the save.

On the mound, Jonah Tong started for Syracuse and only allowed one hit through six innings, gave up just one run, and struck out six. Joey Gerber followed and allowed three runs in the seventh. Anderson Severino worked the eighth and gave up one run. Luke Jackson, Ryan Lambert, and Ofreidy Gomez pitched the ninth, allowing four walks and four runs to give Lehigh Valley a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Syracuse continues its series with Lehigh Valley on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is slated to start for the Mets against right-hander Alan Rangel for the IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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