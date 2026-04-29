Syracuse Mets vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, April 30 beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.
Fans with tickets for today's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from today's date - April 29, 2026. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.
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