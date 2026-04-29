Nearly 1,000 Youth Leaders to Take the Bases at CHS Field on May 5

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - At a time when school districts across the country are working to address chronic absenteeism and student well-being, nearly 1,000 elementary school students from across the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota will gather at CHS Field on Tuesday, May 5, making a different kind of news. They are the students who made their schools a place where kids want to be.

The Playworks Youth Leadership Summit, hosted by the St. Paul Saints, under the team's Fun Is Good platform, brings together student leaders from elementary schools across the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota for end-of-year recognition and a day at the ballpark. In schools that partner with Playworks, students lead games at recess with younger peers, help resolve conflicts on the playground, and make sure every kid has someone to play with. The Summit is their day to be recognized.

"These students are shaping what it feels like to walk into their school. They are creating the kind of place where kids feel seen, included, and part of something-and raising what's possible for everyone around them." Shauna McDonald, Playworks MN Executive Director.

The Summit will feature two main experience zones: a Fun Is Good open play area, including a Baseball5 activation led by USA Baseball and supported by the Minnesota Twins, where students initiate play and build connection; and school spirit stations, where students celebrate their schools, their leadership, and express themselves as Junior Coaches. The day culminates in a parade on the warning track, bringing all schools together in recognition.

The event is hosted by the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field and supported by Blaze Credit Union and Treasure Island Resort and Casino. These partners are not only supporting the event. They are also showing up alongside volunteers from across the community to be part of the experience with students.

"At the Saints, we've always believed that fun can be a force for good-and these students prove it every day. What they're doing in their schools-bringing kids together, making sure everyone feels included, and stepping up as leaders-is exactly the kind of impact we love to support, said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Zane Heinselman. "We're proud to welcome them to CHS Field with our friends at Playworks and partners at Treasure Island and Blaze and celebrate everything they've accomplished this year."

May 5 is a celebration of what these kids built at their schools all year and a reminder of what's possible when students, schools, and community partners show up for each other.







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