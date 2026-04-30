April 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (13-14) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (12-15)

April 29 - 6:37 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Ryan Gallagher (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the St. Paul Saints are set to play the second of a six-game series at CHS Field tonight...left-hander Ty Blach is set to make his first start of the season and his third appearance...right-hander Ryan Gallagher is scheduled to start for St. Paul and make his Triple-A debut.

OUT OF THE PARK: The I-Cubs fell in the series opener yesterday by a 9-5 score...all five of Iowa's home runs came via the home run as James Triantos (two-run), Kevin Alcántara, Hayden Cantrelle and Brett Bateman all hit a long ball... Jordan Wicks made the start and allowed six runs on seven hits (three home runs) across 2.0 innings.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite the loss yesterday and Iowa's 13-14 record, the I-Cubs have gone 8-5 in 13 games on the road this season...the eight road wins are fourth-most in the International League West Division, two behind Memphis who is 10-5.

ON THE BUMP: Iowa Cubs' catcher Casey Opitz took the ball to pitch in extra innings Friday night...he became the first position player to pitch in a game since outfielder Parker Chavers did on Aug. 14, 2025 vs. Worcester...Opitz tossed 2.0 innings and allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits and suffered the loss.

WOW, THAT WAS FAST: Thursday's game took just two hours and seven minutes...marked the fastest nine inning game by the I-Cubs since another two hour and seven minute game on Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis...Iowa played two games under two hours last season, one on Sept. 19 vs. Toledo (1:59) and another on June 15 vs. Louisville (1:55).

MURRAY, MURRAY: I-Cubs infielder BJ Murray Jr. tallied his third three-hit game in his last six games on Sunday...he ranks among International League leaders in OPS (2nd, 1.027), batting average (2nd, .354), on-base percentage (T-6th, .442) and slugging percentage (6th, .585)...he has the second-most three-hit games on the team, behind Pedro Ramírez who has four such games this season.

YOU'RE UP: In the seventh inning, Hayden Cantrelle entered the game to replace Ben Cowles at shortstop...in the ninth, he hit his second home run of the season, three of his five hits this year have gone for extra bases, including two home runs and a double.

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara hit his ninth home run of the season yesterday...his nine home runs lead the International League and he also ranks tied for third with 14 extra-base hits.

HOMER HAPPY: The Iowa Cubs surrendered six home runs to the Saints yesterday...marked the most homers the I-Cubs have gave up since May 21, 2025 at Columbus (also six).

AT ST. PAUL: The Iowa Cubs are set to play their first series vs. St. Paul this season...the club went 12-12 last season vs. St. Paul last season but tallied a 3-8 mark at CHS Field.

WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING: The I-Cubs earned their first shutout victory of the season Saturday with a 5-0 win...it marked the first shutout win for Iowa since they took a 1-0 decision on Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo...the I-Cubs are 1-1 in games a team is blanked.

TRI: James Triantos hit his fourth home run of the season yesterday and his second in his last three games...he tallied his second game with at least three hits Saturday this season following a four-hit effort on April 2 at Louisville...Triantos also hit his third home run of the year, he did not reach four home runs last season until Aug 1.

HOMETOWN KID: St. Paul native Brett Bateman hit his first Triple-A home run yesterday and the fourth of his professional career...he is the second I-Cub this season to have a stolen base and a home run in the same game this season, following Kevin Alcántara on April 4 at Louisville.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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