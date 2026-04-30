Jacksonville Uses Early Lead to Roll to Easy Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Jacksonville scored four times in the first inning and never trailed as the Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Durham Bulls 11-4 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

Jacksonville (14-15) scored three of its runs with two outs against Bulls starter Brody Hopkins (L, 0-3). Hopkins threw 33 pitches in the opening frame and allowed Maximo Acosta to single home a two-out run, followed by a two-run hit by Andrew Pintar.

Carson Williams struck for a solo homer in the bottom of the first to put Durham (10-19) on the board against Dax Fulton to slice the defiÃÂcit to 4-1.

Durham scored twice in the second against Fulton on RBI-singles by Blake Sabol and Brock Jones.

Jacksonville scored three times in the fourth during Hopkins' final inning. Jesus Bastidas lifted a two-run homer to left field after a one-out walk.

Durham's final run scored in the seventh inning with Williams scoring from third on a grounder by Raynel Delgado. Jacksonville scored one in the eighth and twice in the ninth to close out the win.

Josh White (W, 2-0) worked three hitless innings in relief of Fulton to earn the victory.

Durham managed six hits in the loss.

The series is even 1-game apiece ahead of Thursday's third game. Chase Solesky (1-1, 7.45) is expected to start against Thomas White (0-0, 1.13) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Carson Williams has homered in each of the two games against the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting an opposite field homer to lead off the Durham first inning against Dax Fulton... Garrett Cleavinger made his fifth rehab appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays, recording the final two outs of the fourth inning with one strikeout... Trevor Martin made his first appearance with Durham after making his first three major league appearances with the Rays. Martin tossed a scoreless fifth inning and stranded a one-out double... Joe Rock worked two innings for the first time this season, allowing one unearned run across two frames. Rock used 44 pitches, walking three and fanning five... The game was delayed nearly 15 minutes in the bottom of the fourth inning when home plate umpire Dereck Pacheco left the game with an unspecified illness. Charlie Welling, who started at 1B, suited up and worked the plate for the rest of the game. The teams played the final 5 1/2 innings with two umpires... Jacksonville swiped seven bases by seven different players.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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