Bulls Swept in Sunday Double Dip
Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs swept a pair over the Durham Bulls 6-0 and 4-2 at Coca Cola Park on Sunday afternoon.
Two IronPigs (16-11) pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in the opener with Tucker Davidson (W, 1-1) earning the win with six shutout innings. Logan Workman (L, 0-3) permitted six runs over 3 1/3 innings to absorb the loss.
In the nightcap, Tatem Levins drilled his second Triple-A homer in his first eight at-bats to put Durham (9-18) up 2-0 in the second, but Steward Berroa connected for a three-run shot in the third off Luis Guerrero (L, 1-2) for a 3-2 Lehigh Valley lead. The IronPigs tacked on a run in the sixth against reliever Joe Rock thanks to a single by Liover Peguero to push the advantage to 4-2.
The Bulls dropped five of six in the series to Lehigh Valley.
Durham returns home on Tuesday morning against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 11:05 AM ET.
Notes: Twelve of Durham's first 28 games this season were against the IronPigs, who claimed the season-series 9-3.
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