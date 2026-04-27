Bulls Swept in Sunday Double Dip

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs swept a pair over the Durham Bulls 6-0 and 4-2 at Coca Cola Park on Sunday afternoon.

Two IronPigs (16-11) pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in the opener with Tucker Davidson (W, 1-1) earning the win with six shutout innings. Logan Workman (L, 0-3) permitted six runs over 3 1/3 innings to absorb the loss.

In the nightcap, Tatem Levins drilled his second Triple-A homer in his first eight at-bats to put Durham (9-18) up 2-0 in the second, but Steward Berroa connected for a three-run shot in the third off Luis Guerrero (L, 1-2) for a 3-2 Lehigh Valley lead. The IronPigs tacked on a run in the sixth against reliever Joe Rock thanks to a single by Liover Peguero to push the advantage to 4-2.

The Bulls dropped five of six in the series to Lehigh Valley.

Durham returns home on Tuesday morning against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 11:05 AM ET.

Notes: Twelve of Durham's first 28 games this season were against the IronPigs, who claimed the season-series 9-3.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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