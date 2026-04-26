Sounds Take Sunday's Game, Knights Take the Series

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights wrapped up their seven-game series with the Nashville Sounds on Sunday afternoon from Truist Field. Nashville claimed a 5-1 victory; however, it was Charlotte that took the series with wins in four of the seven contests.

Sunday's matchup was decided by only a few pitches. The Sounds hit a trio of Home Runs that accounted for all five of their tallies. It was a three-run homer in the top of the second that opened the scoring, followed by a pair of solo shots later in the ballgame.

The Knights were held in check on the scoreboard, but Charlotte had plenty of traffic on the basepaths. LaMonte Wade Jr. was finally able to push a run across for the home team with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Knights finished the afternoon 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Mario Camilletti, Caden Connor, Oliver Dunn, and Rikuu Nishida joined Wade Jr. in the hit department while Charlotte's offense as a whole drew an additional five walks.

The pitching was also a full team effort. Brandon Eisert made his first start and pitched a scoreless first frame. Jake Curtis, who made his Triple-A debut, covered the next four stanzas before Ben Peoples, Tyler Schweitzer, and Zach Franklin took care of business down the stretch.

Next up for the Knights is a six-game home series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers. That series begins on Tuesday evening at 6:05pm ET.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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