'Pigs Sweep Twin Bill from Bulls Behind Stellar Pitching

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-11) allowed just two runs over both ends of a doubleheader, taking both games from the Durham Bulls (9-18) by finals of 6-0 and 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Game One

The 'Pigs were off and running early in game one, plating three in the first inning, the fifth straight game they'd plated runs in the first. Liover Peguero started the scoring with an RBI single before Chrisitan Cairo slugged a three-run homer, his second of the year, to make it 4-0.

A sacrifice fly for Steward Berroa and an RBI double for Otto Kemp tacked on two more runs in the fourth to make it 6-0 'Pigs.

It was more than enough offense for Tucker Davidson (1-1) as he spun a gem for the 'Pigs. Davidson worked six shutout frames, allowing just four hits and a walk, striking out one. Major League rehabber Jonathan Bowlan finished the game with a perfect seventh, striking out two, to complete the shutout.

Logan Workman (0-3) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing all six runs over 3.1 innings.

Game Two

Durham managed to jump on the board first when Tatem Levins smacked a two-run homer in the second, but that was the only offense they'd get the entire game.

Down 2-0 going into the third, the 'Pigs got back-to-back singles to start the frame before Steward Berroa clubbed a three-run homer, his third of the year, to vault the 'Pigs in front.

Liover Peguero delivered an insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth.

Jean Cabrera (1-1) completed five innings for the first time this season as the two-run homer was the only damage he allowed, picking up the win for the 'Pigs. Cabrera walked three and allowed just two hits, striking out four. Trevor Richards (S, 3) earned the save with a clean ninth, striking out one.

Luis Guerrero (1-2) took the loss for Durham as he allowed Berroa's go-ahead homer in the third.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road to start a six-game series on Tuesday, April 28th against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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