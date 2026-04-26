Offensive Onslaught Leads Jacksonville Past Gwinnett 10-5

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Thanks to 10 runs in the final five innings, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blew past the Gwinnett Stripers 10-5 Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field.

Trailing by one in the top of the fifth, Jacksonville (13-14) evened the game. With one out, Matthew Etzel doubled, stole third and scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead in the sixth and never looked back. Christopher Morel led off with a walk and went to third two batters later on a base knock from Kemp Alderman. Maximo Acosta walked, loading the bases and Morel scored from third on a sac fly from Jesús Bastidas, putting Jacksonville in front 2-1.

Jacksonville blew the game open in the top of the seventh. After two quick outs, a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases. Alderman (3) crushed a grand slam, blowing the game open 6-1.

Gwinnett kept pace with Jacksonville, plating two in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Gamel (2) led off the inning with a solo shot, cutting the deficit to 6-2. Brewer Hicklen walked in the next at-bat, stole second and scored on a base hit from Tyler Tolve drawing the Stripers to within three.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered with two more runs in the top of the eighth. Bastidas led off the inning with a double. Etzel walked two batters later and Jared Serna drove in Bastidas with a base hit, pushing the lead to 7-3. In the ensuing at-bat, Deyvison De Los Santos smacked a single, plating Etzel giving Jacksonville an 8-3 advantage.

The Stripers came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame. After two outs, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled and scored on a double from Gamel. Hicklen reached on an error and Jim Jarvis walked, loading the bases. Tolve knocked his second base hit, scoring Keirsey Jr. from third to pull Gwinnett to within three.

Jacksonville's dagger came in the top of the ninth. Alderman singled and stole second. Two batters later, Bastidas plated Alderman with a single, to a 9-5 lead. After stealing second, Bastidas scored on a two-out single from Etzel, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a five-run cushion, 10-5.

Gwinnett took the initial lead in the bottom of the third. Gamel led off with a walk and went to second on a single from Hicklen. Two batters later, Sean Murphy doubled home Gamel putting the Stripers ahead 1-0.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville heads to North Carolina to take on the Durham Bulls in a six-game set from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tuesday's contest is slated for 11:05 a.m. with coverage beginning at 10:50 a.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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