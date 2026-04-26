Pitching Dominates Again as Saints Win Finale 3-1 over Indianapolis

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints pitchers are apparently playing a game of "can you top this." A day after throwing their first shutout in 170 games, they nearly threw their second in back-to-back games. Only a one out, ninth inning home run prevented that from happening. Zebby Matthews, Kendry Rojas, and Luis Garía kept the Indianapolis Indians bats at bay in a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field.

For the first time in the series the Saints got on the board in the first inning. Kaelen Culpepper led off with a walk and with two outs Ryan Kreidler deposited a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, putting the Saints up 2-0.

Matthews had easily his best outing of the season. He allowed just three baserunners in his outing. After a leadoff error in the bottom of the first inning, Matthews retired five in a row before putting two hitters aboard with a single and walk. From there, Matthews shut it down retiring the final 10 men he faced. He went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out six. He threw 67 pitches, 46 for strikes with his fastball and sinker both averaging a season best 96.3 mph. He got 10 swings and misses on 30 swings.

The Saints added to their lead in the sixth when Gabby Gonzalez led off with a bloop single to right, advanced to second on a groundout, and scored on a two-out single to left-center by Orlando Arcia making it 3-0.

Kendry Rojas made his first appearance since his Major League debut and retired the side in order in the sixth on two strikeouts. In the seventh, he gave up a one out single before getting a fly ball double play to end the inning. With one out in the eighth he hit a batter and gave up a bloop single to center before getting a ground out and strikeout to end his day. Rojas went 3.0 shutout innings allowing two hits and fanning five. He threw 44 pitches, 35 for strikes. His fastball averaged 96.9 mph and topped out at 98.3 mph and got nine swings and misses on 30 swings.

García retired the first batter he faced in the ninth, running the Saints scoreless streak to 19.1 innings, but it came to an end on a solo homer to right by Enmanuel Valdez, his second of the season, making it 3-1. With two outs, Rafael Flores Jr. reached on an infield single to short, but Alika Williams hit into a game ending fielder's choice as García picked up the save.

By virtue of their win on Sunday, the Saints took five out of the nine games at Victory Field, winning the season series in Indianapolis for the first time since they won four of six in 2023. They had been 2-16 over the last two seasons at Victory Field.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. against the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field. The Saints are TBA and the I-Cubs send LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, 0.00). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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