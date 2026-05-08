Saints Roar Back with Six Runs over Final Three Innings to Tie It, But Are Walked-Off in Ninth, Lose 7-6

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







SUMMERLIN, NV - The hottest offense in baseball was kept silent for four innings without a hit. As they've done over the first two games of the series against the Las Vegas Aviators, however, the Saints scored runs late. After trailing 5-0 early on, the Saints scored six runs over the final three innings to tie the game, but were walked off in the bottom of the ninth inning, falling 7-6 on Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the Saints down a run in the ninth and down to their final strike, Kaelen Culpepper came through to tie the game. With one out Tanner Schobel doubled to the gap in right-center. With two outs and two strikes on Culpepper he singled up the middle, scoring Schobel tying the game at six.

In the bottom of the ninth Junior Perez led off the inning with a walk. Henry Bolte then singled through the right side putting runners at first and second. Tommy White delivered the knock out blow with an RBI single to right scoring Perez for the walk-off winner.

The Aviators came out swinging in the first inning. With one out White singled to center, Joey Meneses reached on an error by Orlando Arcia at third, and Brian Serven deposited one over the right field wall, his second of the season, putting the Aviators up 3-0. Cade Marlowe then walked, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a single to right by Michael Stefanic upping the lead to 4-0.

The first three hitters all singled to load the bases for the Aviators in the second and a ground ball double play scored a run making it 5-0.

The Saints didn't collect their first hit of the game until the fifth when Hendry Mendez singled to right-center. With one out Aaron Sabato continued his hot hitting with a double to right putting runners at second and third. A strikeout and groundout ended the inning as the Saints stranded two in scoring position.

The Saints, who scored 18 runs off the Aviators bullpen over the first two nights, did more damage over the final three innings on Thursday. The Saints scored 10 of those 18 runs in the seventh over the first two games and they scored four more as Mendez led off with a walk, stole second, and with one out Sabato singled to left putting runners at the corners. Schobel looped an RBI single into left getting the Saints to within 5-1. With two outs Culpepper unloaded on one over the left field wall for a three-run homer, his eighth of the season, making it 5-4. Culpepper finished the night 2-5 with a home run, four RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base.

Speed got a run for the Aviators in the bottom of the inning when leadoff hitter Bolte reached on an infield single. He stole second, took third on a fly out, and with the infield in, scored when Meneses' chopper to third was barehanded by Arcia, but his throw home was too late as Bolte scored giving the Aviators a 6-4 lead.

Gonzalez led off the eighth for the Saints with an infield single to second. Orlando Arcia extended his hitting streak to 11 with a single to right that sent Gonzalez to third. Mendez bounced into a double play, but Gonzalez scored narrowing the deficit to 6-5.

C.J. Culpepper made his Triple-A debut going 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday night at 9:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (2-2, 5.13) to the mound against Aviators LHP Gage Jump (0-1, 5.64). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.