Sounds Sweep Doubleheader in Louisville, Take Control of Series: May 7 Postgame Notes

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville earned a doubleheader sweep of the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds won the first game 3-1 behind stellar pitching from Coleman Crow and a pair of hits from Blake Perkins. Game two saw more offense with Nashville using a four-run fifth inning to seize control of the game and outlast the Bats for a 9-6 final behind a three-RBI performance for Eddys Leonard.

Game 1: NASHVILLE 3, Norfolk 1

Crow, the Brewers no. 26-rated prospect made his fifth start of the season and his second straight as part of a doubleheader for Nashville. The right-hander followed up a scoreless outing over 5.2 IP last Thursday night at First Horizon Park with another strong performance against the Bats in game one. Despite two early baserunners with a leadoff single and walk, Crow limited the Bats to their only run of the game when Edwin Arroyo came around to score on a wild pitch.

The Sounds got their first baserunner in the top of the third via a Luis Matos single before he stole second and was left in scoring position as Davis Daniel retired each of the next three he faced. Back-to-back walks drawn by Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara in the top of the fourth were followed by a Brock Wilken RBI single that evened the score at 1-1. Nashville then took the lead in the fifth as Pratt scored Jacob Hurtubise who walked and moved to third on a single by Perkins. Jordyn Adams delivered a two-out pinch hit triple in the top of the seventh inning ahead of Perkins who added his second hit and first Nashville RBI with a single to make it 3-1.

After the rocky start to the first, Crow settled in and retired 10 of the next 11 he faced before allowing a leadoff single in the fifth along with a two-out hit by pitch. Crow stranded both in the inning and then struck out back-to-back Bats in the sixth after allowing his third hit of the game to lead off the sixth. Brewers no. 28-rated prospect Craig Yoho tossed a three-pitch strikeout to get the Sounds out of the inning and strand the runner on first. Yoho was back out for the bottom of the seventh and worked a 1-2-3 inning and collected his first save of the season to help Nashville take game one.

Game 2: NASHVILLE 9, Norfolk 6

Thomas Pannone pitched his way through a shaky start to game two. The Bats began the game with three straight singles off the left-hander to take an early 1-0 lead. Pannone and the Sounds traded a pair of outs for another run as the Bats made it 2-0 before loading the bases with three straight walks issued by Pannone. He escaped the jam with relatively minimal damage done as he got Dayne Leonard to strike out and strand all three remaining Louisville runners on base. Consecutive two-out singles and the fourth walk issued by Pannone once again loaded the bases for the Bats in the second, but he and the Sounds left the inning still just down two runs after he got Michael Toglia to line out to end the threat.

Kaleb Bowman took over on the mound in the bottom of the third with two outs. He was greeted with a single but stranded the seventh Louisville runner of the game to send the Sounds to the plate in the top of the fourth. Matos' second hit of the doubleheader was a two-run home run that evened the score at 2-2. The Bats quickly regained their lead as Arroyo homered off Bowman for his second hit in game two and put the Bats back up by a run. Bowman followed a hit batter and walk in the frame with back-to-back strikeouts to strand two more.

Jett Williams added his second hit of the game with a leadoff single to begin Nashville's four-run rally in the top of the fifth. Pratt and Lara followed Williams on base to load the bases and back-to-back walks put Nashville in front 4-3. With the bases still loaded and one out, Leonard laced a two-RBI double into the right-center gap to push the Sounds back in front 6-3.

Peter Strzelecki inherited a pair of runners after taking over for Bowman in the bottom of the fifth and was tasked with facing the top of the Bats order. Arroyo added his third hit of the game with a two-RBI triple that pulled the Bats back within a run. Strzelecki sat down each of the next two to maintain the one-run advantage and leave the tying run on third base. Williams was aboard for the third time after drawing a walk to begin the top of the sixth. Wilken started another two-out rally with a RBI single and would later come around to score on the third bases-loaded walk issued by Bats pitchers to push Nashville's lead back out to 8-5. Strzelecki struck out two more in the bottom of the sixth to help work around a one-out double and keep it a three-run Sounds advantage.

Ethan Murray connected on his second home run of the season to start the top of the seventh and give the Sounds their largerst lead of the game at four runs. After three straight outs following the solo homer by Murray, Drew Rom headed to the mound in the bottom of the seventh in relief of Strzelecki. Sitting on three hits and a double shy of the cycle, Arroyo added his fourth RBI of the game with a single cut off by Williams in the right-center field gap that prevented Arroyo from completing the cylce but brought the Bats back within two. Rom picked up his first strikeout of the night for the second out of the inning, but the game stayed alive as he allowed his third single of the frame and sent Rece Hinds to the plate to serve as the potential tying run with runners on the corners. Rom made quick work of Hinds with a four-pitch strikeout to help seal the doubleheader sweep for Nashville.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GOT ITS PERKS: Playing in his first game of the season with Nashville, Blake Perkins collected two hits and added a RBI in game one of the doubleheader on Thursday night. It was Perkins first appearance for Nashville since appearing with the Sounds last July. The outfielder has appeared in 49 games with Nashville since the start of the 2023 season and owns a .296 AVG with 20 RBI and 22 XBH. He appeared in 19 games with Milwaukee to start the year and was 5-for-46 (.109) with three doubles and five RBI. Thursday's multi-hit performance was his first since going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in game one of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on October 4, 2025. It was his 14th multi-hit game with Nashville since the start of the 2023 season.

25 FOR 25: Brock Wilken ended the doubleheader 2-for-6 with three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored to help extend his on-base streak to 25 straight games dating back to April 10. A hit in each game of the doubleheader also extended his current hitting streak to five straight. The Brewers no. 21-rated prospect began his Triple-A tenure 3-for-50 through his first 15 games but is hitting .277 (18-for-65) over his last 20 games with a hit in 13 of his last 15 overall. His 25-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League and the fifth-longest going in Triple-A currently. His three-RBI performance between the two games on Thursday have him in a three-way tie for the Nashville team lead in RBI along with Eddys Leonard and Jeferson Quero. His 24 walks lead the team and are tied for the eighth-most in the International League.

MIGHTY MATOS: Luis Matos added a hit in both games of the doubleheader including his first home run of the season and his first since August 29, 2025, with San Francisco. It ended a 24-game homerless streak for the outfielder in which he only had two toal extra-base hits since hitting his home last home run. Matos is hitting .364 (4-for-11) in his first four games with Nasvhille and has reached base safely in all four games.

JETT IT GO: Brewers no. 3-rated prospect Jett Williams added his ninth multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 night at the plate in game two of the twin bill after being held hitless in game one. Williams now has three multi-hit performances in six games since the calendar turned to May and is hitting .354 (17-for-48) with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, and 10 runs scored over his last 13 games. His nine multi-hit games rank second among Nashville players this season behind Luis Lara and Eddys Leonard, who each have 11.

PITCH AND CROW: Coleman Crow collected his fourth win of the season after turning in another strong start in game one of the doubleheader Thursday night. The Brewers no. 26-rated prospect worked 5.2 IP and allowed one run on three hits to go along with four strikeouts and a pair of walks. Crow's four wins are tied for the third-most in the International League behind Buffalo's Brendon Little and Omaha's Beck Way, who each have five. His four wins are tied for the second-most in a single-season of his career and already match his output from an injury-shortened season in 2025 (12 G). Over his last two starts, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA over 11.1 IP. He's allowed just four hits had has 11 strikeouts since he allowed a career-high eight earned runs on April 24th on the road in Charlotte.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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