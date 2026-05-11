Sounds Pitching Staff Tosses Combined Shutout to Split Series

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Nashville Sounds pitching staff combined for an 8-0 shutout victory over the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field, earning a series split this week. Right-hander Garrett Stallings turned in his first quality start of the season and the sixth of his career with Nashville, allowing just three hits while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

The Sounds scored first for the third consecutive game and for the second straight contest in the opening inning. Jett Williams opened the game with a single, one of Nashville's three hits in the frame. After Cooper Pratt reached on a fielder's choice, Luis Lara dropped a bloop single into right field to move Pratt into scoring position. A wild pitch by Louisville starter Chase Petty advanced both runners before Jeferson Quero lined a two-run single into left field to give Nashville an early 2-0 lead.

Nashville added another run in the second inning after consecutive one-out singles from Jordyn Adams and Jacob Hurtubise. Williams followed with a sacrifice fly to score Adams and extended the advantage to 3-0. The Sounds added to their lead in the fifth inning. Eddys Leonard worked a leadoff walk before Ethan Murray drew a one-out walk later in the inning. Hurtubise delivered his second hit of the afternoon with an RBI single to center field, scoring Leonard. Williams followed with an RBI double, his fifth of the season, to bring home Murray and make it 5-0.

Stallings cruised through six shutout innings, including two perfect 1-2-3 frames early in the game. Reliever Craig Yoho entered in the seventh inning and escaped trouble with two strikeouts after allowing a single to Rece Hinds. Nashville broke the game open in the eighth inning with three more runs. Williams drew his second walk of the game before Pratt reached on a fielding error by Edwin Arroyo, allowing Williams to score. Leonard later crossed the plate following a throwing error by the Bats, and Murray capped the inning with an RBI single to center field after Ramón Rodríguez extended his hitting streak with a base hit to right. Peter Strzelecki tossed a perfect eighth inning before Blake Holub closed out the ninth. After issuing a two-out walk, Holub induced a game-ending flyout to Lara to secure the 8-0 shutout victory.

Following an off-day Monday, the Sounds return to First Horizon Park to begin a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs, Triple-A Affiliate) on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

CONSISTENCY IS KEY: Catcher Jeferson Quero extended his RBI-streak to three consecutive games, leading the team, earning a two-run single in the opening frame of Sunday's win against the Bats. During that streak, Quero has posted a .333 batting average (4-for-12) with a double, and four RBI, including Sunday's multi-RBI game in the three-game span and ranks second in the International League behind Christian Arroyo (5, Syracuse). It also marked his second multi-RBI game in the last five games and the fourth in his last 11, while he surpassed Eddys Leonard for the team-lead in RBI (24). The 23-year-old is currently ranked third on the team in batting average (.257), home runs (4), and doubles (7).

NARD-DOG: Outfielder Eddys Leonard hit yet another double, extending his double-streak to four consecutive games, in Sunday's game against the Bats. Leonard is currently tied for second in the International League with Maick Collado (4, Columbus), at the Triple-A level and in the minors, while hitting a .429 batting average (6-for-14), five XBH and five RBI in that span. The only other time Leonard recorded a double in four consecutive games was back on May 10-13 with High-A Great Lakes during the 2022 season, and it was the same year where he earned a single-season career-high of 32 doubles. The last time a Sounds player had at least four consecutive games with a double was back in 2023 when Abraham Toro recorded a double in seven straight games from July 18-25. The first-year Sound leads the team in doubles (10), surpassing Brock Wilken (9), and has 154 career doubles since 2018.

STALL-ITY START: Right-hander Garrett Stallings recorded the team's third quality start of the season and his second win in Sunday's victory against the Bats, allowing three hits and striking out four batters in six shutout innings. Stallings has six career quality starts in three seasons with the Sounds, five coming during the 2025 year and has 10 career quality starts in his six-year campaign. He has posted 16 career games allowing no runs in 5.0+ innings, including tossing 8.0 scoreless with nine strikeouts against the Charlotte Knights on August 1, 2023, when he was with Triple-A Norfolk. Stallings has posted a 2-2 record with a 4.10 ERA in eight appearances (five starts) this season with the Sounds.

SHUT THEM OUT: The Sounds pitching staff tossed a combined shutout for the second time this season, led by starter Garrett Stallings who tossed his first quality start of the year and was followed by Craig Yoho, Peter Strzelecki and Blake Holub each tossing a scoreless inning to get the combined shutout win. The first combined shutout came against the Knights on April 2 when Nashville secured the 4-0 win in Charlotte. The Sounds have recorded 173 shutout games since 2005 and had 16 last year. Sounds are 2-1 this season when starting pitchers work 6.0+ innings.

TWO-ADAMS: Outfielder Jordyn Adams earned his first multi-hit game with the Sounds in Sunday's win against the Bats, going 2-for-4 with a run. Sunday's multi-hit game marked his third overall of the season with two coming for Double-A Biloxi in April. Adams has recorded 171 multi-hit games since 2018 and has a single-season career-high of 39 multi-hit games with Triple-A Salt Lake during the 2024 season.

MULTI-HIT-UBISE: Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise earned his third multi-hit game of the year in Sunday's win against his former team, going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the process. Sunday's multi-hit day marked his 85th career multi-hit game in his six-year campaign, with a single-season career-high of 30 coming in the 2023 year with Triple-A Louisville and Triple-A Charlotte.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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