Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds, in partnership with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, are excited for Jose Capablanca to join the Nashville Sounds roster for the 2026 season as an honorary player. Jose was introduced and welcomed to the team by Sounds General Manager and COO Adam English and Manager Rick Sweet during the "Meet the Team" event hosted by the Sounds on Saturday, April 4th.

"Jose was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in May of 2021," Jose's mom, Stephanie said. "On June 18, 2024, he was the fourth patient to receive gene therapy at Monroe Carell and this therapy has provided Jose and our family with so much hope. Jose has declared that with this gene therapy, he is now Superman!"

Now, at seven years old, Jose will spend several days and nights with the team throughout the season while getting to participate in batting practice and hang around the team on game days. He will be receiving some gear from some of his new teammates, introducing himself to season ticket members, and assisting as a team photographer for future home games.

"We thank Monroe Carell for their incredible continued partnership." Nashville Sounds General Manager and COO Adam English said. "Each year is such an honor to welcome an honorary player, and this year is Jose Capablanca, who will be embraced as a part of the team. I love to see him interact with our players and we just can't wait to welcome him as part of our 2026 team this year."

"Jose embodies the resilience and joy we see every day in our patients and families at Monroe Carell," said Juan C. Salazar, MD, MPH, system pediatrician-in-chief for Monroe Carell and chair of the Department of Pediatrics. "We are truly grateful to the Nashville Sounds for embracing Jose as an honorary part of their team and for being true champions for children's health care on and off the field. Together, we can hit a home run to advance life-changing pediatric care for children across our communities."

When he's not at the ballpark hanging out with the team, Jose loves cars, knows every fact about dinosaurs, and enjoys playing video games. He follows the great sport of baseball, while his favorite team is the Sounds, and favorite MLB team is the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also plays baseball for the 8U team in the Gallatin Little League.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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