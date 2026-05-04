Five Different Sounds Earn RBI to Split Series with Norfolk

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds split this week's series against the Norfolk Tides with a 5-1 final in Sunday's win at First Horizon Park. Five different Sounds contributed an RBI, while Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 22 games.

After a few quiet innings from both offenses, the Sounds got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning as Eddys Leonard got on base with a one-out single, extending his hit streak and on-base streak to five consecutive games. Luis Matos drew a 12-pitch walk, and Luis Lara was hit by pitch to load the bases for Wilken, who grounded into a force out and scored Leonard for the first run of the game. Jett Williams and Jeferson Quero drew back-to-back walks and plated Matos for the early 2-0 lead.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez made his second appearance this week versus the Tides, fourth overall start with Nashville this season, and finished the day allowing no runs on two hits, issuing four walks and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. Drew Rom entered the game and posted 2.1 scoreless frames with two punchouts, including two 1-2-3 innings to finish his day as he was replaced for right-hander Craig Yoho in the top of the sixth inning.

The Sounds added three more runs in the bottom half of the sixth as Quero and Freddy Zamora drew back-to-back walks. After Ramón Rodríguez dropped a sacrifice bunt and advanced the runners to second and third, Jordyn Adams got in on the action as he hit an RBI-single on a blooper into right field and scored Quero. After Adams stole second to put two runners in scoring position, Leonard added his own RBI with a groundout for a four-run lead. The Sounds poured on another run after Matos got on base with an infield single and Lara singled into center field scoring Adams for the 5-0 lead.

Yoho finished his day posting two scoreless innings with three strikeouts as he was replaced for Blake Holub in the top of the eighth inning. The Tides finally got on the board with a solo shot to left field off of Holub to cut the Sounds lead to 5-1. Entering the top of the ninth inning with Holub still on the mound, despite the lone single allowed in the frame, he struck out two in the process and finished the game with a 5-1 final.

With Monday off, the Sounds will travel to Louisville for the first time this season to take on the Bats in a six-game series from May 5-10. The first game is set to begin on Tuesday with first pitch at 5:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

STEADY EDDYS: Eddys Leonard recorded his eighth multi-hit performance in his last 13 games played after finishing Sunday 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored. He finished the week against the Tides hitting .500 (9-for-18) with four RBI three walks, two runs and just two strikeouts in five games played. Leonard tied Luis Lara for the team lead with 11 overall multi-hit games this season. Leonard had just four multi-hit games through his first 27 games with Triple-A Gwinnett last season and didn't record his 11th multi-hit game until June 14th. He is hitting .343 on the year and currently ranks seventh in the International League in AVG, fifth in OPS (.992), and eighth in SLG (.576).

MULTI-MATOS: Outfielder Luis Matos appeared in his first game action since being added to Nashville's roster on Wednesday, April 29th. After acquiring Matos from San Francisco on March 30, he appeared in nine games with the Brewers and went 4-for-20 with a walk and a run. His 2-for-3 day at the plate on Sunday was his second multi-hit game of the season after collecting two of his four total hits with the Brewers on April 14 against Toronto (2-for-3). Matos split time between Triple-A Sacramento and San Francisco during the 2025 season, hitting .293 in 36 Triple-A games with the River Cats.

OL' CRAIG: After allowing more than one earned run for just the second time in his Triple-A carer (63 G) last Saturday in Charlotte, Craig Yoho responded with three straight scoreless appearances against the Tides this week. The Brewers no. 28-rated prospect worked a season-high 2.0 IP in Sunday's finale without allowing a hit and added his second three strikeout appearance in six games with the Sounds in 2026. Sunday was the 54th time in his 63 career Triple-A games without allowing a run as he owns a 1.19 ERA with Nashville with 86 strikeouts over 68.1 IP.

FEELING 22: Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 22 straight games with a double in the bottom of the fifth inning. He also added a walk in the seventh to reach base twice on Sunday to finish the day 1-for-3 with the double, walk, and RBI. Wilken sits one behind Louisville's JJ Bleday for the longest active on-base streak in the International League after Bleday was recalled to Cincinnati on April 25 after having reached in 23 straight games for the Bats. Wilken currently sits with the sixth-longest on-base streak for any Triple-A player this season.

SUNDAY SPLIT: The Sounds win on Sunday secured the series split, their first of the 2026 season through the first six series of the year. The Sounds are now 2-3-1in series after Sunday's win and 4-2 in series finales. The Sounds improved to 12-5 at home this season, tied for the second most home wins for an International League team along with Syracuse and Memphis. Charlotte leads the way with 13 home wins after also winning on Sunday vs. Gwinnett. Nashville is now 13-1 when leading after the sixth inning; 14-1 when ahead after seven; and a perfect 13-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning. The four hits allowed by the Sounds on Sunday was the sixth time holding their opponent to five or fewer hits in a game this year with Norfolk being on the other end of four of the six games.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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