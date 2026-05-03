Lee's Walk-Off Caps Sunday Slugfest

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - One day after completely dismantling the Gwinnett Stripers 21-1, the Charlotte Knights proved they can be clutch in a close ballgame and delivered a 10-9 walk-off victory. Korey Lee played the hero roll with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Charlotte and Gwinnett went back-and-forth during the early stages of the game. A two-run top of the first inning staked the visitors a 2-0 lead. The Knights countered with three runs in the home half of the second thanks to RBI base hits from Josh Breaux and Jacob Gonzalez.

The Stripers plated the contest's next four runs and took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. Charlotte's manager, Chad Pinder, went to his bench for pinch-hitter Dru Baker and the Knights' outfielder delivered a two-out RBI triple.

Gwinnett used back-to-back Home Runs in the top of the eighth that extended their lead to 8-4. However, in the bottom of the frame Charlotte went to work. Oliver Dunn ripped an RBI double up the first base line, LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run Home Run, and Lee crushed a solo shot over the centerfield wall.

A run in the top of the ninth kept the game alive for the Stripers, but the Knights wasted little time claiming victory in the bottom of the final frame. Rikuu Nishida led off with a single, took second on a balk, and advanced to third on a deep flyout. After consecutive intentional walks, Lee laced the first pitch of his at-bat into the right-centerfield gap for the game-winner.

The Knights' offense totaled 15 hits including three apiece by Lee and Gonzalez. Nishida reached base four times and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Next up for Charlotte is a six-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Game one is set for Tuesday night at 7:05pm ET.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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