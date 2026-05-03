SWB Game Notes - May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (15-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-14)

May 3, 2026 | Game 32 | Home Game 18 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

RH José Berríos (MLB Rehab) vs RH Danny Watson (2-0, 4.63)

Berríos (4/28 @ SWB): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 HR, 1 HB, 2 BB, 2 SO, 70 P (42 S) [RailRiders, 9-6]

Watson (In Relief): 2-0, 4.63 ERA, 1 S, 11.2 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 HR, 2 HB, 3 BB, 14 SO

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 Saturday at PNC Field. A quality start from Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck was not enough for the RailRiders to secure a series victory over the Bisons.

Buffalo scored the first run of the game in the top of the third against Beck. Ismael Munguia singled home Rafael Lantigua for a 1-0 edge.

Bison's starter CJ Van Eyk had not allowed a home run in five games started this season until Yanquiel Fernández homered in the bottom of the third. His sixth shot of the year leveled the game at one.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. and #6 Prospect Spencer Jones singled before Fernández roped a base hit to right for his second RBI of the game, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a one-run advantage. In the sixth, Lantigua doubled to lead off the frame and scored on a Josh Kasevich single to even the game at two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Yovanny Cruz relieved Beck in the eighth, pitching two scoreless frames to keep the game tied heading into the bottom of the ninth. Ellis represented the winning run on third in the home half but was left stranded 90 feet away to bring the contest to extra frames.

Lombard Jr. started the tenth on second and moved to third on a forceout for the second out of the frame. Oswaldo Cabrera was intentionally walked, and Seth Brown earned a free pass to load the bases, but Buffalo escaped the frame, retiring Ali Sánchez to keep the game knotted at two. A pinch-hit sacrifice fly from RJ Schreck and a Willie MacIver RBI single gave Buffalo a 4-2 lead in the top of the eleventh that they would not relinquish.

Beck tossed 7.0 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits in a quality start. Van Eyk pitched 5.0 frames, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out six. De Los Santos (1-2) gave up two runs on two hits over two innings pitched in the loss. Brendan Little (5-0) was credited with the victory. Tanner Andrews (S, 2) worked the eleventh to record the save.

NEWS AND NOTES

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck tossed his longest outing last night after going seven innings strong. It was his second quality start and the first time a RailRider has reached the seventh frame. Beck allowed just two earned runs on five hits. He walked one to his four strikeouts on 91 pitches. Beck has the sixth most strikeouts, 37, in the league and second most innings pitched, 37.0.

YES YOVANNY - Bullpen arm Yovanny Cruz has been one of the RailRiders most effective relievers this season, boasting a 0.69 in ten appearances. Last night was his second time this season tossing two clean frames. Cruz has a team-high four wins in 13.0 innings of work. The righty issued just four walks to 17 strikeouts. It is his first season in the Yankees organization and in Triple-A ball after being signed as a Minor League Free Agent on November 8, 2025.

LONG ONE - The RailRiders reached extra innings for the fifth time of the season last night after going into the eleventh frame. It was their second time reaching that inning in this two-week homestand. SWB had previously been successful in all extra inning contests, even recording three walk-off wins at PNC Field. Last night was their first time losing in free baseball.

WATSON'S WORKING - Manager Shelley Duncan has tabbed Danny Watson as the spot starter for Sunday's contest. This will make the first time in Watson's professional career that he will start a game. It is the second bullpen game of the week after doing so in the opening contest. Watson has made eight appearances, all out of the bullpen. The righty has pitched 11.2 frames, giving up six earned runs and three walks compared to 14 strikeouts. Watson is homegrown, being drafted in the 15th round of 2021 by New York out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

IT'S YANQUIEL'S YARD- Yanquiel Fernández hit sixth home runs of the season yesterday, his first since his two-homer contest on April 3. The 23-year-old had two hits and two runs batted in in yesterday's game. Fernández is tied for the second most home runs on the RailRiders active roster alongside Ernesto Martinez Jr.

BERRÍOS IS BACK- SWB will face off against Major League veteran José Berríos on a rehab assignment. Berríos started the game on Tuesday night, allowing five runs in four innings of work. He pitched 70 offerings in his third rehab game.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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