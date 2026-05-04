'Pigs Shut out by Mets in Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-16) were blanked by the Syracuse Mets (18-14) 5-0 in their series finale on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium, dropping five of six on the week.

Alan Rangel (2-3) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing his only run in the second on a Yonny Hernandez base hit. In all, Rangel punched out six over five innings, allowing just five hits and a walk.

The Mets doubled their lead on a run scoring double play in the sixth before Cristian Pache belted a two-run homer to make it 4-0.

Christian Arroyo drove in an insurance run with a base hit in the eighth to make it 5-0.

In a bullpen game, six different Mets arms stitched together the shutout. Jonathan Pintaro (2-0) was credited with the win, striking out five over two innings, allowing just a walk.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home to Coca-Cola Park as they welcome in the Buffalo Bisons for a six game set beginning on Tuesday, May 5, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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