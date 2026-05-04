Storm Chasers Drop Series Finale to Bats 14-8
Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (14-18) dropped the series finale 14-8 to the Louisville Bats (20-13) Sunday afternoon despite 8 extra-base hits as a team. Drew Waters and Abraham Toro hit home runs in the effort, but a 6-run 7th inning from the Bats put the game out of reach.
The Bats opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with an RBI fielder's choice off Omaha starter Aaron Sanchez to give them a 1-0 lead.
Sanchez worked a scoreless 2nd inning, but allowed a 3-run home run to Michael Toglia in the top of the 3rd inning to extend Louisville's lead to 4-0.
Omaha responded with a 4-run bottom of the 3rd inning, starting with an RBI triple from Kameron Misner that plated Tyler Tolbert. Luca Tresh followed with an RBI double and Abraham Toro finished the inning with a 2-run home run to knot the game 4-4.
Louisville started the top of the 4th inning with a leadoff single off Sanchez, and the Storm Chasers turned to reliever Shane Panzini (1-2), who subsequently retired the next 3 batters to finish the inning.
The Bats had back-to-back RBI in the top of the 5th inning off Panzini, but the Storm Chasers countered one of those runs on a run-scoring double from Tresh in the bottom of the 5th inning that cut the deficit to 6-5.
Louisville extended its advantage in the 6th and 7th innings, scoring 2 runs off Omaha's Anthony Gose in the top of the 6th inning and 6 runs off Chazz Martinez in the top of the 7th inning to make it a 14-5 game.
Drew Waters hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 7th inning and Elih Marrero hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 8th inning to make it 14-7. Tresh then scored on a double play from Marrero in the bottom of the 9th inning, but the gap was too large for the Storm Chasers to close as they fell in the series finale.
The Storm Chasers snapped a 3-series winning streak, dropping the series with the Bats 4-2. Omaha has an off-day Monday as the team travels to Indianapolis, where the Storm Chasers will take on the Indians for a 6-game series starting Tuesday. First pitch of the series opener will be at 5:35 P.M. CT and Stephen Kolek is the scheduled starter for Omaha.
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