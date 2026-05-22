Storm Chasers Get 16 Hits in 11-3 Win over Saints
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (23-24) collected 16 hits in an 11-3 win over the St. Paul Saints (24-23) on Thursday night. The win was the Storm Chasers' 8th in the last 11 games and four Omaha hitters had 3-hit nights while 8 of 9 starters in the lineup had at least one hit.
The Storm Chasers opened the game with a single from Josh Rojas followed by an RBI double from John Rave to put Omaha up 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning.
The Saints then took the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the 1st inning on a 2-run home run off Storm Chasers starter Mitch Spence.
Spence responded with a perfect 2nd and 3rd inning, and Omaha's Kameron Misner hit an RBI double in the top of the 4th inning to tie the game 2-2.
Spence stranded a leadoff walk on base in the bottom of the 4th inning and in the top of the 5th inning, Gavin Cross hit his first Triple-A home run, a go-ahead solo shot to make it 3-2 Omaha. Rojas followed with an RBI double that plated Dustin Dickerson and extended the lead to 4-2.
Ben Sears (3-0) replaced Spence in the bottom of the 5th inning and struck out the side to keep Omaha ahead by 2.
Another run came home for Omaha in the top of the 6th inning when Luca Tresh hit an RBI single and Abraham Toro made it a 6-2 game with a sacrifice fly.
Sears allowed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 6th inning to cut the lead to 6-3, but didn't allow another run the rest of the frame.
Omaha then put up 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning, starting with a wild pitch that allowed Rojas to score from third. Drew Waters followed with an RBI single and Tresh capped off the inning with another run-scoring sinlge to bring the lead to 9-3.
The Storm Chasers turned to Jose Cuas in the bottom of the 7th inning, and he delivered another scoreless frame before doing the same in the 8th inning with a strikeout to finish his second scoreless inning.
Toro hit a 2-run double in the top of the 9th inning and Eric Cerantola navigated a pair of one-out singles for a scoreless bottom half to finish off the 11-3 victory.
The Saints will host the Storm Chasers again Friday evening for the fourth game of the series. The Storm Chasers have Aaron Sanchez in line to start and first pitch is scheduled for 6:37 P.M. CT.
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