Rain-Shortened Shutout Loss Snaps Nashville's Nine Game Win Streak

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







DURHAM, NC. - The Nashville Sounds snapped their nine-game winning streak in a rain-shortened game against the Durham Bulls, falling 6-0 after five innings of play at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. This marked just the second time through 48 games this season that the Sounds were shutout, both coming on the road.

In the third game of this week's series, the Bulls jumped out to a 5-0 lead off of Major League Rehabber Quinn Priester in the first three innings of the game with two singles, two doubles and two walks that scored the first five runs for Durham. Greg Jones stopped the bleeding in two straight frames with two outfield assists as the first came in the bottom of the second inning when Balke Sabol hit a fly out to Jones in left field and he fired the throw home to get the runner out. The second outfield assist occurred in the bottom of the third inning as Tony Santa Maria singled to Jones and once again, he tossed another perfect throw to Quero to get the runner out heading into the fourth inning.

The Bulls added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Blake Holub with a fielder's choice by Tyler Black trying to get the runner out at home, but Sabol was able to cross the plate to give Durham the 6-0 lead. Rain rolled on through in the third inning and completed the game early in the fifth.

The Sounds continue their road series against the Durham Bulls on Thursday, May 21. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. CT

POSTGAME NOTES:

BASE MAGNET: Infielder Cooper Pratt extended his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games in Thursday night's loss against the Bulls, going 0-for-2 and was hit by pitch to reach base in the top of the fifth. The 13 consecutive games currently marks the longest-active streak for the Sounds and is tied for 16th for the longest-active on-base streak in the International League. Pratt's single-season career-high sits at 36 consecutive games, during the 2024 season with Single-A Carolina and marked the longest on-base streak by a Mudcat for the entire season, 13 more than Tayden Hall (23).

SHAKY REHAB: Major Lague Rehabber Quinn Priester made his fourth start with the Sounds this season in Thursday night's rain-shortened loss against the Bulls. Priester had a stellar first two innings to the game as he tossed a 1-2-3 opening frame, but in the bottom of the third is when things started to get out of hand. He allowed four runs to score before his night was done and replaced by Blake Holub. Thursday's start marked the 18th time that Priester has allowed five or more runs since 2019. Priester continues to rehab from injury and make it back to Milwaukee where he has not appeared in a regular season game since September 26 during the 2025 season. The 25-year-old ended the 2025 year posting a stellar 13-3 record with a 3.32 ERA in 29 appearances (24 starts) for the Brewers.

BOUND TO HAPPEN: The Nashville Sounds were shutout for the second time this season with a 6-0 loss on Thursday night. The first shutout loss came against the Gwinnett Stripers back on April 8 with a 5-0 loss. This is the fourth time Nashville has been shutout by the Bulls since 2021, including getting shutout in the 2022 Triple-A International League Championship 13-0. Thursday's loss marked the Sounds 157th shutout loss since 2005, with 12 of them coming in the 2017 season as a single-season high.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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