Ralphy Has Arrived in Columbus

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - For the second straight day, a highly touted Guardians prospect played his first game with the Clippers. On Wednesday, first baseman Ralphy Velazquez made his Clippers debut, chipping in a double and scoring a run as Columbus knocked off the visiting Louisville Bats, 2-1.

Velazquez came home on a throwing error, marking the game's first tally. Kody Huff later singled in a run to give Columbus a two-run advantage.

Left-handed veteran Kolby Allard started the game, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Franco Aleman earned the win in relief, improving his record this season to 2-1. Trenton Denholm earned a save by pitching the final 4.0 innings, surrendering just one run while punching out four batters.

The Clippers see their record improve to 25-22, while the Bats fall to 26-21.

The Clippers and Bats continue the Showdown for I-71 Series with day baseball on Thursday. Skip work and join us for an afternoon affair at Huntington Park, first pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm. It's all part of a HUGE week of promotions that includes WWE Night, Star Wars Night, and Signature Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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