Offense Continues to Surge, Collects Third Straight Win over Buffalo Thursday
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The offensive explosion continued as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Buffalo Bisons 12-8 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Through three games this week, the Mets have scored 31 runs on 38 hits, the most in Triple-A baseball this week at the conclusion of the game.
Buffalo (23-25) struck first in the top of the first inning. R.J. Schreck doubled with two outs before Charles McAdoo lined an RBI single to right field, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.
Syracuse (26-21) answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Eric Wagaman launched a solo home run to left field, his second homer of the season, tying the game, 1-1.
The Bisons added on in the third. Josh Kasevich singled and Schreck followed with a base hit before McAdoo ripped a two-run double to right field, stretching the Buffalo lead to 3-1.
Syracuse chipped away in the bottom of the third when Jackson Cluff walked and Matt Rudick singled to put runners at the corners. Christian Arroyo followed with a sacrifice fly, trimming the deficit to 3-2.
Buffalo extended its lead in the fifth on a solo home run by Jonatan Clase, making it a 4-2 game.
The Mets responded in the bottom of the fifth. Ben Rortvedt doubled and later scored on a bunt single by Cluff and a throwing error by pitcher C.J. Van Eyk. Later in the inning, Arroyo tied the game with an RBI single to center field.
Syracuse broke the game open in the sixth. Rudick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run before Ryan Clifford ripped a three-run double to right field, extending the lead to 8-4. Jihwan Bae followed with an RBI single later in the inning, capping a five-run frame and pushing the Mets advantage to 9-4.
Buffalo rallied in the eighth with a pair of runs on bases-loaded walks and an RBI single by Nick Goodwin, trimming the deficit to 9-6.
The Mets answered again in the bottom of the eighth. Bae brought home a run on a fielder's choice before Cristian Pache lined a two-run double to left field, stretching the Syracuse lead to 12-6.
The Bisons scored twice in the ninth on an RBI double by Riley Tirotta and a sacrifice fly by Willie MacIver, but Nate Lavender recorded the final out to secure the win.
On the mound, Xzavion Curry started for Syracuse and allowed four runs over five innings. Danis Correa earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief in his Triple-A debut.
The Mets continue their series against the Bisons on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
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Ryan Clifford of the Syracuse Mets on second base
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