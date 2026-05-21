Sounds Set to Host Braves Affiliate for First Time in 2026

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the fifth homestand of the 2026 season from May 26-31 as they host the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) for a six-game series. The series will have three gate giveaways, Teacher Appreciation Night and Backyard Baseball Night while you start the weekend with Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturday and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Gates for the first four games of the week (May 26-29) will open at 5:30, featuring Teacher Appreciation Night, Kroger Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and Friday Fireworks. Gates will open at 5:15 for Hit City Saturday, May 30 and the final game of the homestand will have Sunday Family Funday on Sunday, May 31 with gates opening at 12:00.

The home slate will begin on Tuesday, featuring the fourth Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday's game will feature the first giveaway of the week with a Denim Bucket Hat with Winning Wednesday. If the Sounds win, all fans can round the bases after the game, and it will present Kroger Wednesday where fans can purchase 4 tickets, for hot dogs, 4 sodas for $44 every Wednesday.

Thursday features Music Bingo throughout the game with drink specials being served at the concessions and another Throwback Night as players wear the classic fan-favorite 1978 jersey. Thursday will also feature a postgame giveaway where fans can receive Martin's Sweet Party Potato Rolls while they are exiting the stadium. The fun continues into the weekend on Friday as fans can stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with postgame fireworks. Saturday will feature yet another Hit City Saturday while fans get to receive the third and final giveaway of the week with a Pablo Sanchez Bobblehead.

The fifth home series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players, and they can participate in rounding the bases after the game is complete.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, May 26 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City.

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

$2 Tuesdays - All fans can buy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands All fans enjoy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

The special day will feature a dog race under the scoreboard to represent the Country Legends Race presented by First Horizon.

Wednesday, May 27 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Denim Bucket Hat (first 1,000 fans) presented by First Horizon

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44 every Wednesday.

To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger application on your phone to the First Horizon Park ticket office, and the limit is four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, May 28 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Martin's Sweet Party Potato Rolls Exit Giveaway (first 2,000 fans) presented by Martin's Potato Rolls

Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Tennessee Lottery

We're saying thank you to the educators who make a difference every day. Teachers are celebrated with special recognition and a well-deserved night of baseball in Hit City.

Teacher appreciation ticket link w/discount: https://www.gofevo.com/event/TeacherappreciationNS26

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

The Sounds will wear the fan-favorite throwback home uniforms and will be serving drink specials. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses with the theme being 90's and early 2000's country music. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Friday, May 29 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Country Night will feature a post-game dance performance by the Hadley Park line dancers.

Fans can get into the spirit of the night with country-themed photobooth and concourse activities.

Music throughout the night will be country-themed (pregame and in-game).

Friday Fireworks - Kick off the start of your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night at First Horizon Park with the soundtrack being country music as well.

Saturday, May 30 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:15 p.m.

Pablo Sanchez Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans)

Pre-game performance from 90's cover band 'My So Called Band'

Backyard Baseball Night

Step back into the '90s with a night inspired by the classic Backyard Baseball, Retro Vibes, neighborhood nostalgia, and sandlot-style fun take over Hit City. The scoreboard will feature Backyard Baseball elements such as player headshots shaped in the bobblehead look, line scores and game in-progress looks.

Specialty ticket offer with Backyard Baseball Hat. Exclusive ticket needed.

https://www.gofevo.com/event/Backyardbaseball34

Hit City Saturday

The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Sunday, May 31 vs. Gwinnett - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The fifth home series for the 2026 season is set from May 26-31 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information regarding Group Outings or Premium Hospitality options, please call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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