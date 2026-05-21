Josh Varno Named Indy RBI Executive Director
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis RBI, with support from Indianapolis Indians Charities, today announced that they have named former Senior District Athletic Manager of Indianapolis Public Schools, Josh Varno, as their next Executive Director. Varno joins Indy RBI with 15 years of experience in education and youth development through athletics.
"I'm excited to continue my commitment to youth sports, leadership development and expanding equitable opportunities for Central Indiana youth as Executive Director of Indy RBI," Varno said. "Access to baseball and softball is an important part of youth development, and I look forward to creating even more opportunities within the Indy RBI community."
Varno has served the Circle City community as a leader in the Indianapolis Public Schools system for the last 15 years, excelling in various roles as teacher, coach, athletic coordinator, athletic director and senior district athletic manager. Throughout his career, he focused on building inclusive athletic opportunities for underserved youth through the creation of the IPS Trailblazers AAU program, revitalization of the Crispus Attucks football program following a 31-year hiatus, and development of partnerships with local organizations like Indy RBI, the Indianapolis Colts, the United States Tennis Association and Indy Parks and Recreation.
"With his robust experience and commitment to the Indianapolis community for the past 15 years, Josh is the perfect fit to lead the future of Indy RBI," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO, and chairman of the Indy RBI Board of Directors. "We're excited to see how his leadership continues to evolve Indy RBI's involvement in the development of Central Indiana youth."
A native of Wapakoneta Ohio, Varno attended Indiana State University on a baseball scholarship and earned his bachelor's degree in social studies education. He later returned to earn a master's degree in school administration.
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