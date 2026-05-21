Watson Hits Homer out of Huntington Park
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Over 7,600 fans filed into Huntington Park for a Thursday afternoon showdown with visiting Louisville. The Clippers fell 4-2, but fans were treated to a special moment courtesy of one of the top prospects in baseball.
Entering the 4th inning down 1-0, Kahlil Watson crushed a ball up and out of Huntington Park to even the score. The blast went 400 feet towards right field, with an exit velocity of 105.6 MPH. MLB's state-of-the-art technology claims Watson's successfully barreled the baseball, judge for yourself:
Later, trailing 4-1, the Clippers got the bases loaded in the 6th inning but managed just one run on a walk by George Valera.
Right-hander Austin Peterson was solid over 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out four, but he saw his record fall to 0-2.
The Clippers now stand at 25-23 on the season, while the Bats improve to 27-21.
The Clippers and Bats continue the Showdown for I-71 Series on $5 Friday - with select small draft beers available for just five bucks. It's also WWE Night, don't miss your chance to get the special ticket package that includes the Clippers WWE Championship Belt Jersey! Now can you dig that, sucka? It's all part of a HUGE week of promotions that includes Star Wars Night on Saturday and Signature Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
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