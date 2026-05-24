Big Promos on Tap for June 2-7 Series vs Omaha

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers meet the Omaha Storm Chasers, top minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, in a six-game series at Huntington Park from June 2-7. The week is packed full of some of the season's biggest promotions, including a business special and a unique jersey giveaway offer.

FULL CLIPPERS PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE

Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game.

BUY TICKETS NOW!

Homestand Highlights:

Tuesday, June 2 (7:05pm)

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Every Tuesday all season, Sahlen's hot dogs are just ten cents! Be part of the Clippers tradition. DIME-A-DOG NIGHT

Wednesday, June 3 (7:05pm)

Dollar Day at the Concession Stand! Look for special offers throughout the ballpark for just a buck. Speaking of savings, it is $5 Wednesday at the ticket window. All Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just five dollars on $5 Wednesday! It's also Military & First Responder Appreciation Night. Plus look for Dollar Concession Deals around the ballpark!

Thursday, June 4 (12:05pm)

Afternoon baseball at Huntington Park! Skip work and join us for an afternoon at the ballpark.

Friday, June 5 (7:05pm)

FIREWORKS!!! It's $5 Friday... Get select small domestic draft beers for just five bucks. Stick around after the game for a special fireworks display. MORE INFO

Saturday, June 6 (7:05pm)

Your chance is here to get a special Guardians-inspired Clippers jersey! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive this unique tribute to the Clippers parent team from Cleveland.

Sunday, June 7 (1:05pm)

Sunday is Family Day and there is a ton happening! Signature Sunday: For the first 20 minutes after gates open, kids 16 & under can get an autograph from two Clippers players. Report to the AAA Guest Services Booth by the Home Plate Gate on the concourse to create your very own memory! Line may close early so arrive early. It's Family Day presented by Medical Mutual. Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. And of course don't forget the postgame Fun Run Around the Bases for fans of all ages, weather permitting.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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