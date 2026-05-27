Genao and the Clippers Double up Toledo Wednesday

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers woke up early for day baseball on Wednesday at Toledo, where they defeated the host Mud Hens, 6-3. The Clippers took the lead early on and never relinquished it, evening the series with their in-state rivals at one game apiece.

Angel Genao continued to show how quickly he has adjusted to life at Minor League Baseball's top level, going 1-for-3 on Wednesday with a RBI and two runs scored. He also stole a base.

Cooper Ingle and Kody Huff each chipped in a pair of RBI along the way.

Left-handed hurler Kolby Allard (1-0) was victorious in his first decision since joining the Columbus roster. He allowed just two hits over 5.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday, striking out five batters in the process. Righty Franco Aleman notched his fourth save by keeping the Mud Hens off the board in the 9th inning.

With the victory, the Clippers improve to 27-25 overall on the season, while the Mud Hens find themselves with a record of 26-27.

The Clippers and Mud Hens continue the series on Thursday. Columbus will return home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on June 2 as the Clippers welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers to town. Don't miss a big week at Huntington Park that includes a day game on Thursday, fireworks on Friday, and a special Guardians-inspired Clippers jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday. You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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