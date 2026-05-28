Iowa Defeats Indianapolis 1-0, Wins Fourth in a Row

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (23-29) won their fourth game in a row, taking down the Indianapolis Indians (21-31) 1-0 on Wednesday evening at Victory Field.

Iowa scored the lone run of the game in the first inning as Jonathon Long scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

The I-Cubs pitching staff pieced together a dominant performance. Starting pitcher Ty Blach worked 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out six.

The Iowa Cubs bullpen put together several scoreless innings of relief to close out the game. Gavin Hollowell, Collin Snider, and Christian Roa held Indianapolis to just one baserunner over the final 4.1 innings of the game. Roa came on to record the second consecutive six out save for the I-Cubs in as many games.

This marked the second shutout win for Iowa this season after defeating Louisville 5-0 on April 25 at Principal Park. Additionally, the last time Iowa won a game by a 1-0 score was on September 19, 2025 against Toledo.

The I-Cubs have won four consecutive games for the second time this season, last doing so April 2-5 as part of a five game winning streak against Louisville.

Iowa continues a six game series against Indianapolis on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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