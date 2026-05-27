SWB Game Notes - May 27, 2026

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcerster Red Sox (24-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-24)

May 27, 2026 | Game 51 | Home Game 26 | PNC Field | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

#6 LH Jake Bennett (2-2, 1.84) vs RH Dom Hamel (1-6, 8.78)

Bennett (5/20 vs ROC): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 11 SO, 73 P (56 S) [Red Wings, 7-2]

Hamel (5/21 @ LHV): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 6 SO, 96 P (59 S) [RailRiders, 8-7]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Worcester Red Sox 6-3 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones returned to SWB, homering in his first at-bat and scoring two runs in defeat.

Worcester took an early lead four batters into the first inning against RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein. Anthony Seigler singled home Nate Eaton, and Mikey Romero pushed across another run with an RBI groundout for a 2-0 edge. With the bases loaded, Ali Sánchez threw out Seigler at third to close the frame.

The RailRiders tied the game in the home half of the first against Red Sox starter Raymond Burgos. After Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. doubled to lead off, Jones smoked a sweeper 115 MPH off the bat and 414 feet over the right center wall to level the game at two.

The Red Sox recaptured the lead in the third when Kristian Campbell reached on an error and scored on a single from Vinny Capra for a 3-2 advantage. In the fifth, the RailRiders put runners into scoring position with one out, but Red Sox pitcher Alex Gamboa induced an inning-ending double play to hold the lead.

Worcester loaded the bases against Yankees #28 Prospect Eric Reyzelman with no one out in the sixth. Reyzelman struck out Matt Lloyd before being pulled for Yovanny Cruz, who allowed an RBI sacrifice fly for a 4-2 edge. The RailRiders once again put runners in scoring position with one out in the sixth against Gamboa, but consecutive strikeouts left the runners stranded.

Eaton extended Worcester's lead in the eighth with a solo homer to left field, and a Seigler RBI double gave the Red Sox a four-run cushion.

In the home half of the frame, Tyler Hardman's RBI groundout scored Jones to narrow the gap 6-3. Jones was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks in the contest.

Kloffenstein (1-3) pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, walking five, and striking out three in the loss. Burgos tossed 2.0 frames, surrendering two runs on three hits. Gamboa (2-2) threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four in the win. Tommy Kahnle (S,3) worked the ninth for the save.

NEWS AND NOTES

SPENCER RETURNS - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones returned to the RailRiders roster after a stint with New York. Jones made Yankees debut on May 8 and went on to play 10 games. The #6 prospect had four hits and drove in two runs before being optioned down when Jose Caballero returned to the roster. Last night, Jones smacked a home run in his first at-bat to help the team tie the score. It was his 12th on the season and gave him a pair of runs batted in. His 43 total RBIs is actually second most in the International League despite missing time.

VERSUS LEFTIES - The RailRiders have had limited opportunity against lefties this season, actually having some of the least at-bats against southpaws in the International League. They are hitting just .240 as a team against left-handed pitches, but have recorded 15 total home runs. Duke Ellis and Jonthan Ornelas hold the highest batting average against southpaws thus far.

ORNELAS OUTSTANDING - Jonathan Ornelas celebrated his 26th birthday in style yesterday. Ornelas went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks in the contest. He raised his batting average to .345 in 38 games this season. The right-hander has established himself as the RailRiders most consistent hitter, adding in five doubles, a pair of triples, and three homers. Ornelas has driven in 17 runs this season and scored 24 of his own. He was signed as a free agent by New York on November of last year.

A DYLAN DELIGHT - Reliever Dylan Coleman has been lights out since being activated off the injured list on April 21. Last night, he struck out the side to add a clean frame to his line. In 11.2 innings pitched, through eleven appearances, he has not allowed only one earned run. The righty has let up just six hits and nine walks while totalling 15 strikeouts. Coleman was signed as a free agent by New York on January 17 after being released last May from the Orioles system.

SACRIFICE BUNTS- Kenedy Corona recorded his third sacrifice bunt of the season last night. Duke Ellis has three of his own while Max Schuemann had a pair and Braden Shewmake notched one. The RailRiders nine total are fourth best in the International League. The Reno Aces lead Triple-A with 23 total.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.