Seigler Knocks in Three, WooSox Beat RailRiders 8-1

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Nate Eaton of the Worcester Red Sox leaves the dugout

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Nate Eaton of the Worcester Red Sox leaves the dugout(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

MOOSIC, PA - Jake Bennett turned in another outstanding performance, and big offensive days from both Anthony Seigler and Nate Eaton led the Worcester Red Sox (25-25) to their second-straight victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, beating the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate by an 8-1 final on Wednesday at PNC Field.

Seigler opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the first.

The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the first on a lead-off homer from George Lombard Jr.

The WooSox offense erupted in the top of the third. With one out and the bases empty, Braiden Ward hit a double down the third-base line. He scored on a double drilled down the left-field side by Eaton. Seigler smoked a single into right to bring in Eaton. Kristian Campbell was hit by a pitch. After a pop out, Vinny Capra hooked a two-run double to give the WooSox a 5-1 lead.

In the top of fourth, Eaton doubled home another run, and Seigler singled him in to make it 7-1.

In 15 games in May, Seigler is hitting .339 (19-for-56) with two homers and 13 RBI.

Worcester added another run in the seventh on a fielder's choice from Matt Thaiss.

Jake Bennett tossed five innings of one-run ball. Bennett allowed four hits and a walk, and he struck out seven. The 25-year-old induced a season-high 15 whiffs.

Bennett now has a 1.83 ERA (7 ER/34.1 IP) in eight Triple-A Starts.

Eduardo Rivera (2 IP), Angel Bastardo (1 IP), and Devin Sweet (1 IP) hurled four scoreless relief innings. The trio allowed three baserunners over those four innings.

In the first two games of this series, the WooSox bullpen has only allowed one earned run over 11 innings.

The WooSox and RailRiders continue their six-game series tomorrow night at PNC Field with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. Jack Anderson is scheduled to toe the rubber for Worcester. Carlos Lagrange is the probable starter for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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