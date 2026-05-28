Wednesday Night's Game vs. Durham Suspended

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Tonight's May 27, 2026 game between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides has been suspended due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, May 28, with the first game starting at 12:05 pm at the start of the fourth inning with the score tied a 0-0, gates will open at 11:00 am. The doubleheader will feature the completion of the nine inning game from May 27, followed by a seven inning game.

Fans may exchange their May 27, 2026 individual game ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for a ticket equal or lesser value for any remaining 2026 regular season home game. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for May 27, 2026 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2026, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their May 27, 2026 ticket(s).

Ticket Information

Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







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