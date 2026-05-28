Murphy Masterful as Stripers Even Series with 5-3 Win in Nashville

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Riding a three-run first inning and the arm of right-hander Owen Murphy, the Gwinnett Stripers (29-24) bested the Nashville Sounds (31-22) 5-3 on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Murphy, the Atlanta Braves' No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, struck out eight batters over 6.2 two-run innings to help the Stripers even the series at 1-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers capitalized against a shaky Quinn Priester (L, 0-4) in the first inning, walking three times and getting RBIs from Aaron Schunk and Jose Azocar to go up 3-0. In the fourth, a two-out RBI single by Brett Wisely and run-scoring balk increased the lead to 5-0. Murphy struck out eight over 6.2 scoreless innings before surrendering a pair of hits in the seventh, including a two-run homer by Jeferson Quero (6) that cut the lead to 5-2. Ian Hamilton (S, 2) allowed a run on two hits in the ninth but struck out two to finish the 5-3 win.

Key Contributors: Murphy (W, 2-3) fell an out shy of matching his single-game career high, going 6.2 innings (3 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 SO) for his second straight quality start. Connor Thomas (H, 1) added 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings in relief. Wisely (1-for-4, RBI), Schunk (1-for-4, RBI), and Azocar (1-for-3, double, RBI) all drove in runs for the Stripers. Quero (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) drove in two of Nashville's three runs.

Noteworthy: In his last two outings, Murphy has posted a 2.77 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and .159 BAA while striking out 15 batters over 13.0 innings. Brewer Hicklen went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to a team-best 12 games. Hamilton saw his scoreless innings streak snapped at 8.0 innings.

Next Game (Thursday, May 28): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It' 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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