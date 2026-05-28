Wednesday's Jumbo Shrimp-Knights Game Suspended
Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been suspended with the score tied at two in the bottom of the fifth inning due to inclement weather.
The clubs will resume the contest at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, playing the full nine innings in length. Thursday's normally scheduled contest will now be a seven-inning affair, still set for 7:04 p.m. ET.
The Jumbo Shrimp grabbed the lead in the first. Rece Hinds singled with two outs before Agustín Ramírez crushed a two-run home run for the game's first runs.
The Knights were able to tie in the third with a two-out rally of their own. A Junior Perez singled coupled with an error put a runner on second for Korey Lee, who clubbed a two-run shot to even things at two.
After the top of the fifth, a storm caused the game to be suspended.
Coverage of Thursday's de facto doubleheader begins at 4:15 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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