Game Two Suspended Due to Rain

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - The second game of the series between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides was suspended due to rain after three innings at Harbor Park.

The scoreless game will be resumed Thursday afternoon at 12:05 PM ET, played through nine innings, followed by a seven inning second contest.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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