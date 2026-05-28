Knights Game Suspended in the Fifth Inning, Resumes Tomorrow
Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Wednesday evening's game at Truist Field between the Charlotte Knights and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp was suspended due to weather. The contest was tied up 2-2 in the middle of the fifth when the skies opened and forced a 59-minute delay, followed by the umpires officially suspending the action.
The ballgame will resume at 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, May 28. The game will cover the full nine innings. Following the contest, a second, seven-inning game will be played between Charlotte and Jacksonville. Game Two is currently slated for 7:04pm ET.
For patrons who attended Wednesday night's suspended game, you may exchange your ticket for any future 2026 Charlotte Knights game by calling the ticket office at (704) 274-8282.
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