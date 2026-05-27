May 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (22-29) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (21-31)

May 27 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Ty Blach (2-3, 5.23) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (2-2, 3.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the second of a six-game series at Victory Field tonight...left-hander Ty Blach is set to make his sixth appearance with Iowa and his fourth start...left-hander Hunter Barco is scheduled to start for Indianapolis.

MANIC MONDAY: The Iowa Cubs won their third straight game on Monday as they defeated Indianapolis by a 9-7 score... Owen Miller led the I-Cubs offense with four hits including a home run... BJ Murray, Brett Bateman and James Triantos each tacked on three hits... Yacksel Rios and Luke Little each tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and had two strikeouts. with Little picking up his first save.

BENNY BARRELS: I-Cubs Infielder Ben Cowles put together a career day at the plate Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a grand slam, a walk, and six RBI...Cowles set new single game career highs in RBI and extra-base hits (3), including hitting his first career grand slam...his grand slam was the third of the season hit by Iowa, the last one occurring on April 22 against Louisville, by Pedro Ram í rez ...the RBI total, trails only Ram í rez for the most by an I-Cub in a single game, who matched a franchise record with eight RBI on April 22 against Louisville.

RAKING: The I-Cubs offense tallied 17 hits in their second consecutive game on Monday after 17 hits on Sunday...marks the second time they have done so this season, following May 8-9 vs. Columbus...they are the lone team in the International League to record back-to-back games with at least 17 hits and the first since Toledo did so on Sept. 11-12, 2025...since data was made available in 2005, the I-Cubs are the first IL team to have two separate back-to-back 17 hit games.

SOMETHING NEW: The Iowa Cubs picked up a 9-7 win Monday, which marked the first time they have played on a Monday since Sept. 2, 2024 at St. Paul...Tuesday off day also marked the first of its kind since Sept. 3, 2024 (not including All-Star break.)

VERSUS INDIANAPOLIS:

The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 9th-14th 2025 at Indianapolis, with the Indians winning the series 4-2.

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller tallied his first four-hit game since April 16, 2025 with Triple-A Albuquerque vs. El Paso on Monday...Miller is slashing .386/.456/.600 (27-for-70) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in 21 May games and has raised his season average from .184 to .296 during the month...during this span, Owen ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-6th), batting average (8th) and OPS (10th, 1.056).

BIG INNING: The I-Cubs offense put together its two highest run scoring innings of the season yesterday, scoring nine runs in the second inning before tallying eight more runs in the eighth inning...the single inning totals surpass their previous single inning season high of seven, which they accomplished on April 22 against Louisville.

CONGRATS, PEDRO!: Chicago Cubs infielder Pedro Ram í rez made the first start of his Major League career on Sunday, recording his first career hit and RBI... Ram í rez has played in 43 games with Iowa and is batting .312 (53-for-170) with nine home runs, 40 RBI and 19 stolen bases...he is one of nine players in all of minor league baseball with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

THREE IS A STREAK: On the heels of winning just one of 11 games from May 10-22, the I-Cubs have their last three games, outscoring their opponents 33-15...it marks the team's first winning streak of at least three games since a five-game stretch from April 1-5 at Louisville.

TRI: Infielder/outfielder James Triantos tallied this fourth game of the season in which he records at least three hits as he went 3-for-4 with two runs a double, a walk and a stolen base...he is one of five players in the International League with at least 50 hits and 10 stolen bases, with one of the other players being fellow prospect Pedro Ram í rez.

SWIPING BAGS: The Iowa Cubs stole five bases in their win Monday, giving them their second game with at least five steals this season, following a seven stolen base performance on May 17...marks just the third time since 2017 in which Iowa has had two such games in a single season.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.