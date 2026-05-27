Offense Goes South after Game's First Pitch
Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 8-1 to the Worcester WooSox in a day game at PNC Field. The RailRiders only run was a long ball off the bat of George Lombard Jr. on the first pitch of the game. It was his first homer in Triple-A.
Worcester led immediately thanks to an Anthony Seigler solo home run in the first frame. In the bottom half, on the first pitch of the inning, George Lombard Jr. rocketed his first homer in Triple-A to tie things up. It was his fifth of the season that traveled 363-feet to left center field.
The Red Sox took the lead with a four-spot in the third. Three doubles in the frame and a hit by pitch made it 5-1.
In the fourth inning, Nathan Hickey led off with a walk. Nate Eaton doubled him home and Anthony Seigler followed with an RBI single for a 7-1 advantage.
Worcester tacked on one more piece of offense in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Matt Thaiss grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home a run.
The RailRiders had runners aboard in every frame except the second, but couldn't drive in another run.
Dom Hamel (L, 1-7) allowed seven runs in four frames, striking out three. Red Sox #6 Jake Bennett (W, 3-2) prospect went five innings of one-run ball in his start while three relievers combined for a quiet final four.
The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Thursday evening with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send out Yankees #4 prospect Carlos Lagrange to face off against Worcester's only righty starter Jack Anderson. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-25
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