Minor League Baseball Announces Fernández as Player of the Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for May 18-24 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Yanquiel Fernández was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Week. Fernández batted .379 while playing in all six games in right field for the RailRiders.

Fernández went 11-for-29 against the IronPigs, recording the most hits on the week in the entire International League. In addition, the power hitter smoked four homers and batted in twelve runs - both tied for most in the league. He also scored five runs of his own and stole a bag.

The lefty, who began the season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster, holds a .270 batting average on the season after 43 games. He has six doubles, one triple, and thirteen home runs. Fernández leads the RailRiders in long balls and is tied for second most in the entire Yankees farm system. His 37 total RBIs are also tied for fourth most, both among Yankees' minor leaguers and International League players.

The 23-year-old was claimed off of waivers by New York from Colorado back in February. Fernández received the invite to Yankees Spring Training, garnering five hits while playing in parts of 15 games. He was originally signed by the Rockies as a Minor League Free Agent on July 12, 2019. In 2025, he played in 52 games for the big-league club after making his Major League Debut on July 2. Fernández launched his first home run off of Yohan Ramírez of Pittsburgh.

Fernández is the second RailRider to earn honors this season after Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck was recognized last week. The last position player for SWB to bring home this award was Jose Rojas in 2025 for his work during in a late August series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field to take on the Worcester Red Sox in a six-game set.

For more information on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

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