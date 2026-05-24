SWB Game Notes - May 24, 2026

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-23) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-27)

May 24, 2026 | Game 49 | Road Game 25 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#21 RH Brendan Beck (3-2, 4.63) vs RH Levi Stoudt (0-0, 0.00)

Beck (5/19 @ LHV): 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 5 SO, 82 P (52 S) [RailRiders, 15-4]

Stoudt (5/19 vs SWB): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 15 P (11 S) [RailRiders, 15-4]

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (May 23, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were tripped 5-4 by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday night. All five IronPigs runs were scored in the fourth on three hits and three walks, and the RailRiders could not rally.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Duke Ellis worked a walk and stole second and third. With the infield in, Ellis slid past a tag at the plate, scoring on a fielder's choice from Jonathan Ornelas.

The RailRiders doubled the lead in the top of the fourth with back-to-back doubles from Seth Brown and Tyler Hardman.

Lehigh Valley sent ten to the plate in the bottom of the inning against Elmer Rodriguez. After a pair of singles, Rodriguez walked three straight to allow the IronPigs to tie the game. Paul McIntosh's sac fly gave Lehigh a 3-2 advantage, and Felix Reyes extended the lead with a run-scoring single. The IronPigs added a run on an error for a 5-2 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied two in the top of the fifth on a Yanquiel Fernández RBI-single and a sac fly by Oswaldo Cabrera, cutting the deficit to one at 5-4.

The RailRiders threatened with runners on in the sixth and eighth innings but could not level the score. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Rodriguez (1-3) struck out eight over the first three innings but walked a career-high six batters and took the loss. Chuck King (2-3) worked the first five innings for the win, and Nolan Hoffman pitched a three-batter ninth for his first save.

NEWS AND NOTES

MESSINGER NOT MESSY - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.0 clean innings last night, he has now pitched 15.0 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He's allowed just two hits and five walks with thirteen strikeouts. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.41 in thirteen appearances through 29.0 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

ELMER'S EXPERIENCE - Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez had highs and lows in his start last night. He began strong recording a season-high eight strikeouts but faded down the stretch of his three-inning performance. Rodríguez went on to allow a career-high six walks and was pulled from the game with the bases loaded. The night jumped his ERA up a run to 2.38. He received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. He has pitched three times in the big leagues, being optioned down once for Carlos Rodón and most recently for Gerrit Cole's return.

ELLIS GIVING ENERGY- Duke Ellis stole another two bags in the game yesterday to help the team create some offense. Ellis now has 22 steals this summer. He leads the Yankees entire minor league system, despite playing in only 30 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle back in 2024.

HARDMAN'S HERE- Tyler Hardman recorded a double and batted in a run in his Triple-A debut as the designated hitter. The Yankees promoted Hardman to SWB after batting .300 in 42 games with Somerset. He has hit the second most home runs (13) and is now tied with Spencer Jones (41)for the most runs batted in in the farm system. The 27-year-old has played every infield position this season, with his most reps coming at third base. Hardman was drafted by New York in the 5th round back in 2021 out of the University of Oklahoma.

TUESDAY REMATCH- The RailRiders and the IronPigs will send their Tuesday starters back on the mound for the series finale. Beck went four innings allowing three runs while Stoudt was just an opener for Cusick who pitched three frames. SWB smoked Lehigh Valley 15-4 thanks in part from four home runs, including a pair off the bat of Yanquiel Fernández. Fernández matched a season-high six runs batted in. The visiting team also stole seven bases and saw a four-hit night from Jonathan Ornelas.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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