Morissette's Second Straight Walk-Off Helps Jumbo Shrimp Sweep Honey Dripper Weekend

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cody Morissette provided his second walk-off knock in as many days to cement a 6-5 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp win over the Norfolk Tides to close out Honey Dripper weekend in front of 9,201 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (29-22) took five of six games in the series over Norfolk (19-32) and were forced into late-game dramatics following a four-run Norfolk rally in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at five.

The Tides loaded the bases with one out following a Willy Vasquez walk, Silas Ardoin single and Tommy Pham walk. Heston Kjerstad sent a sacrifice fly to score Vasquez and Johnathan Rodriguez followed with a two-run double, cutting the deficit to one. Creed Williams singled to score Rodriguez evening the score at five.

The Jumbo Shrimp wasted no time in the home ninth facing Norfolk reliever Cameron Foster (L, 0-3). Ethan O'Donnell walked with one out, Bennett Hostetler singled and pinch hitter Jacob Berry was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Morissette's single brought in O'Donnell, sealing Jacksonville's second walk off win of the weekend.

Norfolk opened the scoring in the top of third on a one-out solo home run from Kjerstad (1).

Jacksonville responded in the home fourth after Matthew Etzel walked and Nathan Martorella singled, paving the way for O'Donnell (2) to slug a three-run homer to give the Jumbo Shrimp the lead. Hostetler (3) smashed a solo blast one batter later to push Jacksonville ahead 4-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp added on in the bottom of the sixth when O'Donnell led off the frame with a single. He reached second on a Hostetler walk and advanced to third on a Jesús Bastidas fly out. O'Donnell scored on a Rece Hinds ground ball that was bobbled on the infield to put Jacksonville up 5-1.

Jacksonville received six strong innings from starting pitcher Ryan Gusto, who earned a no-decision despite allowing just one run on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Jack Ralston provided two clean innings of relief for the Jumbo Shrimp and Zack Brzykcy (W, 2-1) earned the win.

The Jumbo Shrimp hit the road next week to face the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The series begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with Jacksonville southpaw Dax Fulton (2-2, 6.60) scheduled to start opposite Charlotte right-hander David Sandlin (0-0, 0.75).

Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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