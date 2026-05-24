Morissette's Extra-Inning Walk-off Grand Slam Hands Jacksonville Series Win over Norfolk

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cody Morissette's (1) walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the tenth inning completed a dramatic come-from-behind 8-4 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp win over the Norfolk Tides in front of 7,938 fans Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark to open Honey Drippers weekend.

After losing the lead in the ninth inning, Jacksonville (28-22) put together back-to-back comeback efforts to take the series over Norfolk (19-31).

Jacksonville's first comeback of the night began with a walk to Morissette, who pinch-hit for Jared Serna with one out. Newcomer Rece Hinds singled to bring up Matthew Etzel, who punished ball of the right-center field façade, scoring Morissette to make it 3-3. However, Hinds was thrown at home trying to win the game.

With the game tied at three in the top of the tenth and the Tides facing Jacksonville southpaw Justin King (W, 2-0), Creed Willems started the inning as the placed runner at second base, moved to third on a Silas Ardoin sacrifice bunt. Willems scored the go-ahead run on a Jud Fabian RBI single, pushing Norfolk ahead 4-3.

That set the stage for the dramatic bottom of the tenth against Norfolk lefty Andrew Magno (L, 0-2). The inning began with Etzel as the placed runner at second. Etzel advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos ground ball fielder's choice in which Etzel beat the throw to home plate to tie the game at four.

With De Los Santos at first, Andrew Pintar singled and Jesús Bastidas was intentionally walked to load the bases. Morissette stepped up next and blasted a grand slam to win the game.

Etzel (7) opened the scoring for the Jumbo Shrimp in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer to give Jacksonville a 2-0 lead.

Patrick Monteverde ultimately earned a no-decision after twirling six shutout innings while conceding just two hits, walking one and striking out four.

Norfolk would not find the scoreboard until the top of the eighth while facing the Jacksonville bullpen. José Barrero led off the inning with a double and later cut the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 2-1 on an infield groundball that resulted in a fielding error.

The Tides put together a comeback of their own to take a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning. Johnathan Rodriguez began the frame with a single and reached third two batters later on a Payton Eeles double. With Norfolk down to its final out, Barrero slashed a two-run double to lift the Tides ahead at 3-2.

The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday with Jacksonville righty Ryan Gusto (4-2, 4.42) starting on the mound opposite Norfolk right-hander Trace Bright (0-3, 8.44). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and fans can continue to celebrate Honey Drippers Weekend (ticket package - MORE INFO). On a Military Appreciation Day, thanks to CSX, all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents can receive free tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office. On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday fans can enjoy a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened and complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. After the game, kids can round the bases.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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