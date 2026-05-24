Late Comeback Comes up Short for Toledo

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On Saturday night at Fifth Third Field, the Mud Hens and Indians squared off in the fifth game of the series, where Toledo fell 5-4 in extra innings. The game featured nonstop action on both sides and stayed competitive all the way through the tenth inning.

Indianapolis struck first in the opening inning. Nick Yorke led things off with a line drive single to left field before stealing second base. The extra 90 feet quickly paid off, as Enmanuel Valdez ripped a sharp single to center field that brought Yorke home and gave the Indians an early 1-0 lead.

The Indians added onto their lead again in the top of the third. Yorke once again reached base with a single to left field, setting the stage for back-to-back home runs. Billy Cook launched a two-run shot to left field, scoring both himself and Yorke. Immediately after, Enmanuel Valdez kept the momentum rolling with a solo homer to right field, extending Indianapolis' lead to 4-0 after three innings.

The Hens finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Eduardo Valencia. He crushed a solo home run to right field, trimming the deficit to 4-1 and injecting some life back into the Toledo dugout.

Toledo continued to chip away in the fifth inning. Luke Ritter started the rally with a line drive single to left field. Andrew Navigato followed by drawing a walk after battling through an eight-pitch at-bat, and Ben Malgeri loaded the bases with a walk of his own. Max Anderson then came through with a clutch single through the 5-6 hole, scoring both Ritter and Navigato to pull the Hens within one run at 4-3.

The comeback effort continued in the bottom of the seventh. Andrew Navigato lined a single into left field before Ben Malgeri followed with a single of his own to right field. Max Anderson delivered again, driving in his third RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Navigato to score and knot the game at 4-4.

That score held through nine innings, sending the game into extras. In the top of the tenth, Indianapolis began with Nick Yorke placed on second base. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Billy Cook before Enmanuel Valdez collected his third RBI of the night with a single up the middle. Yorke scored easily, putting the Indians back in front 5-4 heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Unfortunately for Toledo, the Hens were unable to capitalize in their final chance despite Ben Malgeri beginning the inning on second base. Indianapolis held on for the 5-4 victory, while Toledo will now look to even the series in Sunday evening's finale. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. at Fifth Third Field for Kids Takeover Nightat the Ballpark.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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